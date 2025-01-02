 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

By
Alex Cross lighting candles in a church as others look on in Cross on Amazon Prime Video.
Keri Anderson / Amazon Prime Video

So, you have already powered through The Boys, Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and all of the great classics you can find on Amazon Prime Video, like Elementary, Xena: Warrior Princess, and Chuck. What can you watch next to get the most out of your subscription?

There are three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video we want to highlight this month, all three of which are newly released originals. They’re either quick to get through, perfect for watching over a quiet weekend in, or simply fun to lift your spirits. Check these out if you’re looking to maximize your subscription cost.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.

Secret Level (2024)

Secret Level has been met with decent but not fantastic reviews, and that’s a shame because it’s quite entertaining to watch. The animated anthology series is like nothing you have ever seen while also simultaneously being just like other things you have seen. That’s because each of the 15 stories within the episodes take place within the world of familiar video games. What’s more, the voice cast (and the likenesses of the characters) include major action movie stars, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

The episodes are inspired by everything from Dungeons & Dragons to Concord to Spelunky. We found the episode centered around the Bandai Namco Entertainment game Pac-Man to be “truly unforgettable.” Some people don’t get the fact that the episodes don’t link together thematically, but that’s precisely the point of this format. It results in some episodes being better than others, but the fun is in watching and picking out those hidden gems. We’d recommend starting with Pac-Man: Circle.

Stream Secret Level on Amazon Prime Video. 

Cross (2024)

If you’re a fan of the procedural genre, you know that they all follow the same formula with heroes and villains, heinous antagonists, crimes that need to be solved, and plot twists and turns. Cross has all those elements, which means the show can get lost among so many others of the same kind. But Cross goes beyond the usual and delivers compelling characters and incredible performances.

The character of Alex Cross from the James Patterson novel series isn’t unfamiliar to most, particularly those who saw movies like Kiss the Girls where Morgan Freeman played him. But Aldis Hodge’s interpretation of the strapping homicide detective and forensic psychologist breathes new life into this character. The story touches on race relations as he fights to prove that a young Black Defund the Police activist did not overdose but was in fact murdered by a serial killer.

Alex Cross sits on a desk interrogating a criminal in a scene from Cross on Amazon Prime Video.
Keri Anderson / Amazon Prime Video

Meanwhile, Cross has his own demons to deal with, grieving the murder of his wife and dealing with a mysterious person taunting him and his family about it. Cross will appeal to fans of shows like The Night Agent and Reacher. Once you take the time to invest in the first episode or two, you’ll be hooked from there on.

Stream Cross on Amazon Prime Video.

Beast Games (2024)

Looking for something fun, light, and ridiculous to watch in the background while you catch up on monotonous work or get chores done? Beast Games isn’t going to appeal to everyone, but fans of YouTuber MrBeast (James Stephen Donaldson) will appreciate his charismatic, philanthropic style in this reality competition series inspired by his many videos and classic games.

There are 1,000 contestants competing for the prize pot of $5 million in a variety of silly games, with twists along the way to shake things up. Call this the poor man’s Squid Game, but at least no one dies and the prize is hefty compared to other reality and game shows. If you can stand Donaldson’s loud frat-boy-type personality and already love his channel, check this out. At least it’ll be something you can watch with your teens that they’ll actually enjoy.

Stream Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video. 

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism.
