3 underrated shows on Max you need to watch in August

Anthony Orlando
By

With Max‘s huge assortment of shows to watch, it’s easy for streamers to miss some great selections currently on the platform. There are already many popular series, such as House of the Dragon, South Park, Friends, and Euphoria, but there are still many other terrific shows that have fallen under the radar.

And even if viewers have noticed them, such series still haven’t received as big an audience as they deserve. So while many audiences still have some time to spare this summer, they should sit down and familiarize themselves with these three shows now available on Max.

Wellington Paranormal (2018-present)

In this spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, two police officers in New Zealand become part of a not-so-elite task force assigned to investigate incidents of paranormal activity in their area. There is no shortage of bizarre occurrences in this show, as the heroes encounter creatures such as ghosts, aliens, demons, zombies, vampires, and werewolves (not “swearwolves”).

Though they come across all sorts of strange beings, this mockumentary series is led by an equally odd, but hilarious cast of human characters who find themselves befuddled at every turn. Everyone’s favorite vampires from the original film may not take center stage here, but its signature brand of quirky and deadpan humor still permeates the show, making it a must-see for WWDITS fans.

Our Flag Means Death (2022-present)

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in "Our Flag Means Death."
Max / Max

This historical comedy features a fictionalized account of the life of Stede Bonnet, who leads a bumbling crew of pirates on the high seas and comes across the dreaded pirate Blackbeard (played by Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Taika Waititi). This acclaimed series has seen an astonishing spike in viewers since it premiered on Max, with devoted fans now psyched to see its scheduled second season.

Our Flag Means Death has received particular praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, with Stede and Blackbeard developing a surprising but more-than-welcome romance. Streamers who haven’t seen this new series will want to put on their pirate hats and catch up with Stede and his crew before the next season drops anchor on Max.

Warrior (2019-present)

Jason Tobin in "Warrior."
Max / Max

Originally conceived by the late Bruce Lee, Warrior follows a martial artist in the 1870s who travels from China to San Francisco to search for his sister, only to get caught up in the Tong Wars and become a hitman for one of Chinatown’s crime families. This series comes as a breath of fresh air since kung fu projects haven’t seen the same amount of popularity achieved by Lee back in his day (excluding the blockbuster success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

But with this show portraying Lee’s brand of martial arts in an Old West setting, it presents the kind of special, action-packed epic not seen since Jackie Chan’s Shanghai Noon. And with Westerns becoming more and more prevalent these days, this show allows audiences to jump on the bandwagon back to the Old West while delivering a fresh viewing experience that was long overdue.

