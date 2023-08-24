 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch right now

David Caballero
By

Amazon Prime Video has an ample and varied collection of movies and shows that’s large and diverse enough to satisfy the average viewer. However, for those looking for more easily accessible movies, Amazon Freevee is the choice. It offers free films with ads, a throwback to the good old days of cable television.

Amazon Freevee’s catalog is impressive, including several mainstream hits and more obscure offerings. There’s something for everyone, including sci-fi enthusiasts looking for their new thought-provoking obsessions. With award-winning blockbusters and underrated films begging to be discovered, Amazon Freevee has some truly inspired and underrated choices, and sci-fi lovers should give these overlooked darlings a chance.

Recommended Videos

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt as David and Elise in The Adjustment Bureau.
Image via Universal Pictures

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt star in George Nolfi’s romantic sci-fi thriller The Adjustment Bureau. Based on Philip K. Dick’s short story Adjustment Team, the film follows a U.S. Congressman who discovers his and everyone else’s life is being controlled by a shadowy group. An unforeseen, life-changing encounter with a beautiful dancer makes him question the group’s purpose and challenge their control over his life.

Equal parts exciting sci-fi thriller and emotional romantic drama, The Adjustment Bureau is a thoughtful and riveting film elevated by a clever screenplay and two compelling lead performances. Damon and Blunt are stellar in the main roles, sharing the rare chemistry that transcends the screen and makes an unlikely romance seem believable. The Adjustment Bureau‘s third act fails to live up to the ambitious setup, but it has enough intriguing ideas to make it worth the audience’s time.

The Adjustment Bureau is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Source Code (2011)

Jake Gyllenhaal surrounded by wires in Source Code.
Image via Summit Entertainment

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the 2011 sci-fi thriller Source Code. The plot centers on U.S. Army Captain Colter Stevens, who’s part of a top-secret operation that enables him to experience the last minutes of the life of Sean Fentress, a man who died during a bombing. Although his purpose is to learn the bomber’s identity to prevent a future attack, Colter becomes convinced he can prevent the first bombing.

Source Code is among the best thrillers on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. It’s a tense and riveting sci-fi adventure seamlessly juggling weighty ideas and entertainment. Gyllenhaal is the perfect action hero, bringing enough humanity and nuance to separate his character from the thousands of other sci-fi heroes on the big screen. Source Code is an above-average thriller, an exhilarating and intelligent film that enhances its sci-fi roots with a good old-fashioned mystery.

Source Code is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Daybreakers (2009)

The main characters from the movie Daybreakers,
Image via Lionsgate

Academy Award nominees Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe join Sam Neill in the 2009 sci-fi action horror film Daybreakers. Set in a futuristic world overrun by vampires, the story revolves around a vampire scientist researching a substitute for human blood. However, his investigation is interrupted by a group of human survivors led by a former vampire.

A true underappreciated classic of the sci-fi genre, Daybreakers is exciting, stylish, and a heck of a great time. The action is particularly noteworthy, a cross between the over-the-top style of The Matrix and the gory thrills of Blade. With an incredible central performance by Hawke — who doesn’t receive half the recognition he deserves as a sci-fi leading man — and an interesting twist on the vampire genre, Daybreakers is a superior B-movie that will leave fans satiated.

Daybreakers is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations

David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
Everything coming to Netflix in September 2023
Three male students sit together in Sex Education season 4.

While there's a multitude of streamers to choose from, Netflix continues to be the primary destination for streaming movies and TV shows. With recent hit shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, Suits, and The Witcher season 3, plus blockbuster movies like Heart of Stone and the Jason Statham action movie Safe, Netflix still rules the streaming landscape like no other.

Netflix's dominance will continue in September 2023 with the premiere of new seasons of hits shows like Sex Education, Virgin River, Love is Blind, and Top Boy. In addition, the new series Castlevania: Nocturne will debut, as will the charming rom-com Love at First Sight. Check the list below for everything that is coming to Netflix in September 2023.
September 1
A Day and a Half

Read more
Everything leaving Netflix in September 2023
The Enterprise crew looks at the camera in the 2009 film Star Trek.

"To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn." The Byrds' ode to time passing by is always relevant, especially when streaming schedules shift with each month. All good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like Heart of Stone or The Out-Laws.

In September 2023, Netflix will be losing some seasons of The Originals, the popular Vampire Diaries spinoff, and Hatfield & McCoys. In addition, the mega-popular romance Titanic, the first five Rocky movies, the comedy A League of Their Own, and the superb Harrison Ford action movie Clear and Present Danger will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in September so you can watch it before it disappears.

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix that need to be seen right now
Kirk and Spock look at each other in "Star Trek" (2009).

Science fiction remains a tentpole genre in modern cinema, and Netflix has tons of sci-fi films for audiences to stream online.

With stories featuring robots, aliens, and everything in-between, there are plenty of enjoyable movies for sci-fi fans to beam themselves into on their next film night. However, these five Netflix movies should definitely be at the top of viewers' watch lists.
The End of Evangelion (1997)

Read more