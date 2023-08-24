3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Prime Video has an ample and varied collection of movies and shows that’s large and diverse enough to satisfy the average viewer. However, for those looking for more easily accessible movies, Amazon Freevee is the choice. It offers free films with ads, a throwback to the good old days of cable television.

Amazon Freevee’s catalog is impressive, including several mainstream hits and more obscure offerings. There’s something for everyone, including sci-fi enthusiasts looking for their new thought-provoking obsessions. With award-winning blockbusters and underrated films begging to be discovered, Amazon Freevee has some truly inspired and underrated choices, and sci-fi lovers should give these overlooked darlings a chance.

Recommended Videos

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt star in George Nolfi’s romantic sci-fi thriller The Adjustment Bureau. Based on Philip K. Dick’s short story Adjustment Team, the film follows a U.S. Congressman who discovers his and everyone else’s life is being controlled by a shadowy group. An unforeseen, life-changing encounter with a beautiful dancer makes him question the group’s purpose and challenge their control over his life.

Equal parts exciting sci-fi thriller and emotional romantic drama, The Adjustment Bureau is a thoughtful and riveting film elevated by a clever screenplay and two compelling lead performances. Damon and Blunt are stellar in the main roles, sharing the rare chemistry that transcends the screen and makes an unlikely romance seem believable. The Adjustment Bureau‘s third act fails to live up to the ambitious setup, but it has enough intriguing ideas to make it worth the audience’s time.

The Adjustment Bureau is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Source Code (2011)

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the 2011 sci-fi thriller Source Code. The plot centers on U.S. Army Captain Colter Stevens, who’s part of a top-secret operation that enables him to experience the last minutes of the life of Sean Fentress, a man who died during a bombing. Although his purpose is to learn the bomber’s identity to prevent a future attack, Colter becomes convinced he can prevent the first bombing.

Source Code is among the best thrillers on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. It’s a tense and riveting sci-fi adventure seamlessly juggling weighty ideas and entertainment. Gyllenhaal is the perfect action hero, bringing enough humanity and nuance to separate his character from the thousands of other sci-fi heroes on the big screen. Source Code is an above-average thriller, an exhilarating and intelligent film that enhances its sci-fi roots with a good old-fashioned mystery.

Source Code is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Daybreakers (2009)

Academy Award nominees Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe join Sam Neill in the 2009 sci-fi action horror film Daybreakers. Set in a futuristic world overrun by vampires, the story revolves around a vampire scientist researching a substitute for human blood. However, his investigation is interrupted by a group of human survivors led by a former vampire.

A true underappreciated classic of the sci-fi genre, Daybreakers is exciting, stylish, and a heck of a great time. The action is particularly noteworthy, a cross between the over-the-top style of The Matrix and the gory thrills of Blade. With an incredible central performance by Hawke — who doesn’t receive half the recognition he deserves as a sci-fi leading man — and an interesting twist on the vampire genre, Daybreakers is a superior B-movie that will leave fans satiated.

Daybreakers is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations