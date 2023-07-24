Summer is almost over, but most people still want to keep the party going for a decent price. With subscription prices for streaming services on the rise, it can be hard to find quality entertainment at a fair price. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require a fee to access their digital treasures.

Amazon, however, is different. Yes, it costs money to subscribe to Prime Video, but the company also has another, less pricey option. For consumers who don’t want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows, including action movies like F9: The Fast Saga with Vin Diesel, modern TV shows like the MacGyver reboot, comedies like Death Becomes Her, and classic films like In the Heat of the Night. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in August 2023.

Recommended Videos

Movies

Available August 1

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Damsels in Distress (2011)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Rides a Horse (1967)

Death Warrant (1990)

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inferno (2016)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Madagascar (2005)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Old (2021)

Parenthood (1989)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Picture This (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Shaft (2000)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

The Revenant (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Tombstone (1993)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Available August 10

Copshop (2021)

Available August 18

Puppy Love (2023)

Available August 24

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

TV Shows

Available August 1

MacGyver S1-5 (2016)

The Flatshare (2022)

Editors' Recommendations