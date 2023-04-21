 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2023

Jason Struss
By

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in May 2023: comedies, dramas, stand-up specials, and even an awards show honoring country music’s best and brightest. The list of new arrivals throughout the month features quite a few noteworthy additions to the Prime Video library, including original comedy specials Zarna Garg: One in a Billion, Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead, and Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?. Some other high-profile additions to Prime Video in May include movies like Violent Night, Till, She Said, and Three Thousand Years of Longing.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

May 1

Amistad (1997)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig In The City (1998)
Babel (2006)
A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)
Biker Boyz (2003)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Blue Crush (2002)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Bound (1996)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
Carrie (2002)
Coneheads (1993)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel
Tiger! (2012)
Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)
Darkest Hour (2017)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Drillbit Taylor (2008) 
Europa Report (2013)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fletch (1985)
Fletch Lives (1989)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Ghost Town (2008)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hamburger Hill (1987)
Hard Eight (1997)
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
Howard the Duck (1986)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Identity Thief (2013)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Leap Year (2010)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Reminiscence (2021)
Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)
Rumble In The Bronx (1996)
Safe House (2012)
Saving Face (2005)
Shutter Island (2010)
Space Jam (1996)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Doors (1991)
The Front Page (1974)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Rundown (2003)
The Shootist (1976)
The Terminal (2004)
The Wiz (1978)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
They Might Be Giants (1971)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity (1995)
We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (2023)

May 5

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

May 9

Till (2022)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards show (2023)

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023)

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series season 2 (2023)

May 19

She Said (2022)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)

Violent Night (2022)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

