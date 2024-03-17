 Skip to main content
Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

Two newly minted Champions League quarterfinalists meet today in a huge La Liga showdown, as third-place Barcelona travels to take on fourth-place Atlético Madrid.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest matches of the season, this one starts at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. There are actually several different ways you can watch a live stream, so let’s take a look at all your options for watching Atlético vs Barcelona online.

Is There a Free Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream?

If you don’t mind the Spanish broadcast of the match, you can watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes–which televises most La Liga games, including this one–via the Fubo “Latino” channel plan. It comes with a free seven-day trial, so you can watch this one at no cost.

Alternatively, both YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Optimo Mas” plan or “Entertainment” plan plus “Espanol” add-on) also carry ESPN Deportes. They each come with a free five-day trial, while YouTube TV actually lets you watch for 20 minutes before you even need to sign up.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on ESPN+

Of course, while any of those three previously mentioned streaming services will work if you want to watch the match for free, you’re going to need to go with ESPN+ if you want to watch the match in English (it’s also available in Spanish this way, too).

ESPN+ costs $11 per month and doesn’t include a free trial, but if you plan on watching any more La Liga games this season–El Clasico is on April 21, for what it’s worth–this is going to be by far the cheapest long-term option.

A subscription will also get you the Copa del Rey final on April 6, plus every Bundesliga game, every remaining FA Cup match, more soccer from around the world, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and original shows. For just $11 per month, or $110 for the year, you are undoubtedly getting good value for your money.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside the United States but you want to watch the match via ESPN+, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). These US-only streaming services will block you if you’re out of the country, but a VPN hides your IP address/location and connects you digitally to a US-based server. This allows you to access content as if you were physically located in the United States.

There are plenty of good VPN’s to choose from, and we’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. But if you’re looking for a recommendation, we would go with NordVPN for the best blend of safety, speed and features. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can sign up risk-free.

