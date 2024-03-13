Avalanche vs Canucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Fresh off a huge win over Winnipeg, the West-leading Vancouver Canucks get another important test tonight when they play host to the red-hot Colorado Avalanche.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you’re in the United States and want to watch, it will only be televised locally on Altitude Sports (Avalanche markets), but there are some ways you can watch a live stream.

Is There a Free Avalanche vs Canucks Live Stream?

The only way you can watch this one completely cost-free is if you live in the Avalanche market where the game is being televised on Altitude Sports.

Altitude is available on both Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above), which both offer a free trial. The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while DirecTV Stream will let you watch for five days before you need to cancel or pay.

Watch Avalanche vs Canucks on ESPN+

If you live anywhere in the United States that is outside of the Avalanche market, your only way to watch the game is through ESPN+, which has exclusive rights in the US to every out-of-market, non-nationally-televised NHL game this season.

Unfortunately, there is ESPN+ free trial. However, for just $11 per month, it’s obvious value if you plan on watching even a little bit of NHL beyond this game. There are also some ways you can save money. If you prepay for a year, you can get ESPN+ for $110, which is essentially giving you two months for free. Or, if you also want some TV shows and movies to go with your live sports, you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for a mere $15 per month, which is just $4 more than you’d already be paying.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch the game via the ESPN website or app. Each team’s local broadcast is available.

Watch the Avalanche vs Canucks Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is useful for providing you with security and privacy while online, but it’s also helpful if you want to stream content that is normally blocked in your country. For example, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ are all blocked outside of the United States, but a VPN can hide your IP address and connect you to a server in the US, thus allowing you to stream as if you were physically there.

NordVPN works with all of those streaming services, plus it’s one of the most reliable and fastest VPN’s on the market. That would be our recommendation for watching the Avalanche vs Canucks from abroad, but you can also take a gander at our list of the best VPN services for some alternatives.

