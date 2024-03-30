 Skip to main content
Barcelona vs Las Palmas live stream: Can you watch for free?

Barcelona, who are looking to stay within striking distance of Real Madrid atop La Liga, take on 11th-place Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys today. Barca won the most recent head-to-head matchup in January thanks to a 93rd-minute penalty strike from Ilkay Gundogan, and if this one can provide similar drama, we’re in store for a thrilling match.

The match starts at 4:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). That gives us many different ways we can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Las Palmas, including some free options if we aren’t picky about the language of the broadcast.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Las Palmas Live Stream?

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, there are three different live-TV streaming services that include ESPN Deportes and have a free trial.

The Fubo “Latino” channel package, YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on will all get you exactly what you need to watch a live stream of the ESPN Deportes broadcast of Barcelona vs Las Palmas. The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are both five days.

Watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas on ESPN+

Not only is ESPN+ the only way to watch this match in English in the United States, but it’s also easily the most cost-effective option if you plan on watching more La Liga throughout the season.

Though there isn’t a free trial, a month of ESPN+ will run you just $11. With that, you’ll be able to watch today’s match, as well as El Clasico (April 21) and any other La Liga match, the Copa del Rey final (April 6), Der Klassiker (today!) and any other Bundesliga match, the FA Cup semifinals (April 20 and 21) and the DFB-Pokal semifinals (April 2 and 3). That’s a lot of big-time games, and it’s all exclusive to ESPN+, and it’s all in the next month, making this the perfect time to sign up for a month.

Plus, if you ever find a time when soccer isn’t actually on, there’s also other live sports and tons of on-demand shows and documentaries to watch.

Watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN would be our recommendation if you’re trying to watch ESPN+ or any of the other aforementioned streaming services from a country that isn’t the United States. Like other VPN’s, it hides your IP address and connects you to a server in the US in order to sidestep any location-restrictions. Unlike most VPN’s, though, NordVPN has over 2,000 servers in the US alone, giving you a better chance of finding one that isn’t blocked by the streaming service you’re trying to watch.

