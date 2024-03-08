 Skip to main content
Barcelona vs Mallorca live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Hanging around in the race for this season’s La Liga title, Barcelona take on 15th-place Mallorca today. These sides played to a 2-2 draw in September, but Xavi Hernandez’s squad enters in solid form with four wins and two draws in the last five league matches.

This one starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States, but there are also several other ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

So long as you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, then yes, there are three different ways you can watch a live stream of the match in the United States.

The match will be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, which you can watch via the Fubo “Latino” channel plan, the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” or the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on. With Fubo, you can watch for free for your first seven days before needing to pay anything, while the YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream free trials last for five days.

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While the above streaming services are indeed short-term options to watch today’s match for free, it may ultimately make more sense to go with ESPN+ in a lot of cases.

It costs $11 per month or $110 for the year (you can also get a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for $15 per month), but ESPN+ is the only way to watch La Liga matches in English in the United States (it also has them in Spanish). It also has Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, FA Cup and other soccer, as well as more live sports and hundreds of hours of on-demand content. So, while it may not be free for today, it’s a really strong value long-term.

Watch Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

You’re going to need a virtual private network (VPN) if you’re outside the United States and want to watch the match via any of the aforementioned streaming services. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server in the US (or another country), allowing you to access content that would be otherwise restricted by location.

NordVPN will give you everything you need. It doesn’t limit bandwidth speed, which is key for streaming, and it has thousands of available servers, which is important if one of the servers doesn’t work with the streaming service you’re trying to watch. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it’s completely risk-free.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
