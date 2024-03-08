Bayern vs Mainz live stream: Can you watch for free?

With just four total points in their last four Bundesliga matches, Bayern get a date with 17th-place Mainz to try to right the ship. Bayern toasted Mainz by 3-0 in their last meeting in October, so this should present a good opportunity for Thomas Tuchel’s side to get back into form.

The match starts tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch Bayern vs Mainz.

Watch Bayern vs Mainz on ESPN+

The only way to watch Bundesliga matches in the United States, ESPN+ will run you $11 per month. There’s no trial, and thus no way to watch this match completely free, but there are some available offers to help you save money. First, you can get a year of ESPN+ for $110, which essentially gives you two months for free. Or, if you want thousands of hours of hit TV shows and movies, you can get bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $15 per month. Those are both $8 per month by themselves, so you’d be saving $12 a month with the bundle.

Once you’re signed up, you can watch a live stream of Bayern vs Mainz via the ESPN website or app.

Watch Bayern vs Mainz Live Stream from Abroad

ESPN+ subscribers can only watch Bundesliga matches if they’re inside the United States. However, there is one way around that in the form of a virtual private network (VPN). With a VPN, your IP address/location is hidden, and you can then connect to a server in a different country to access content that is normally location-restricted. So, if you’re outside the US, you would use a VPN to connect to a server in, say, Los Angeles, and you could then watch the match as if you were physically located there.

NordVPN is the best option. It’s safe, fast and has nearly 2,000 servers throughout the United States (and over 6,000 worldwide), assuring you’ll be able to find one that works with ESPN+. Moreover, if you change your mind at any point with a month of signing up, you can get your money back.

If you want some other VPN options, we’ve done the research for you and compiled lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals.

