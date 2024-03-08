 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (March 8-10)

Jason Struss
By
Three people look at the sunset in The Three Faces of January.
Magnolia

It’s the second weekend of March, and bad movies like Madame Web and Netflix’s Lift are in the past. Dune: Part Two has saved the multiplex, and streaming finally has some worthwhile options like Shōgun and Damsel.

Beyond new releases, there’s a treasure trove of older movies that are still worth watching. Hulu has some of the best library titles, and the following three movies are worth a watch this weekend. One is a British sex comedy, another is an overlooked thriller from 2014, and the final recommended movie is a cringey 2023 film about modern relationships.

Recommended Videos

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

A man and a woman talk in bed in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
Hulu

When it was released in the summer of 2022, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande received polite reviews, but no one seemed that passionate about it. Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis were on everyone’s mind, so a small movie starring just two people locked in a hotel room didn’t seem like it was big enough to warrant too much attention. Yet, not even two years later, Leo Grande still intrigues and is even better when seen in 2024.

Related

The premise is intriguing, even daring: a fiftysomething British woman, Nancy, hires an Irish male sex worker, Leo, for a couple of lovemaking sessions to fulfill her long-neglected sexual desires. During their sessions, the two will share more than just casual sex, as Nancy probes Leo about his profession, while Leo inquires Nancy about why she’s waited so long to be satisfied. Much praise was given to Emma Thompson’s nuanced work as Nancy, as it should’ve been, but Leo Grande is just as interesting due to its lead actor, Daryl McCormack. The up-and-comer holds his own with the respected English actress, and is someone to watch in the future.

The Two Faces of January (2014)

A couple talk to a man in The Two Faces of January.
Magnolia

Patricia Highsmith is one of those authors who has become more famous after dying than she ever was when she was alive. Her most famous novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, is being adapted yet again, this time into a prestige Netflix miniseries, and one of the most acclaimed movies of the last decade, Carol, was based on one of her books. So it’s a good time as any to go back and watch one of her lesser-known movie adaptations, The Two Faces of January, a neglected thriller starring Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst, and Dune star Oscar Isaac.

It’s 1962, and Chester and Colette MacFarland are vacationing in Athens, Greece when they encounter Rydal, a charismatic young American who is estranged from his family. Over the course of a few weeks, the three will grow closer, particularly Colette and Rydal, and a murder will forever bind them in a toxic triangle that threatens to destroy them all. The Two Faces of January isn’t as good as Ripley, but it contains the same intoxicating brew of gorgeous people, stunning locations, and shocking violence that make that 1999 movie, and most of Highsmith’s suspense novels, so damn entertaining.

Cat Person (2023)

A woman looks up at a man in Cat Person.
Hulu

It’s now accepted that 2023 was a great year for movies. The downside to that is that some films got lost amid the pop culture noise created by Barbenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even indie hits like Poor Things and The Zone of Interest. Cat Person is one of those neglected movies, and it deserves to be watched now that it’s available to stream on Hulu.

When college student Margot (CODA actress Emilia Jones) meets 33-year-old Robert (Succession‘s Nicholas Braun) at the movie theater where she works, the two establish an instant rapport. Soon, they build a relationship over texts and, in the process, idealize one another. But when they finally go on an actual date, things don’t quite match their own perceptions of one another. The result is chaotic and surprising, which also sums up the appeal of Cat Person. It’s different, quirky, and just a little bit unsettling.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in March
Kong Skull Island

Movies are not the primary focus at Max that they used to be, but that doesn't mean the streamer is without some terrific films. The Warner Bros. movie catalog is vast, yet some of the most exciting films on Max are the ones that weren't breakout hits or aren't widely known. However, without more of a push, many of these underrated movies will never find a large audience.

That's why we've chosen the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in March. Our first two choices are both coming-of-age dramedies, while the third is an overlooked blockbuster that has been lost in the franchise shuffle.
Dope (2015)

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in March 2024
british crime tv shows to watch in march 2024 next of kin

March marks the arrival of spring and the signs of rebirth are everywhere. That includes movie theaters, which are now alive again thanks to Dune: Part Two, and streaming services, which have hit shows like Shōgun and Masters of the Air.

In February, Digital Trends recommended three great British crime shows currently streaming. If you've already watched them, or just need new recommendations to fill up your queue, then the following three selections should help. One show just premiered in January 2024, another is a political thriller on Netflix, and the other is an under-the-radar 2023 show on BritBox.

Read more
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in March
The cast of Warcraft.

As much as we enjoy watching free movies on Amazon Freevee, sometimes you really get what you pay for. While it's true that there are a handful of great movies on Freevee, they are badly outnumbered by flicks that aren't even good enough to be called direct-to-video B-movies. It can also take a long time to search through all of the lesser titles before you find something worth watching.

Fortunately, we've already done the work for you with our selection of the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in March. This month's pics include a video game adaptation with a massive budget, an icon of Hong Kong cinema, and an early '90s action flick starring Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.
Warcraft (2016)

Read more