Travel the world from your couch with the best international movies on Netflix

When browsing Netflix Instant, it’s easy to overlook the “international” section. After all, it can be difficult to appreciate a film that’s not in your native language, and sometimes you simply don’t want to spend two hours reading subtitles. We get it. That said, there are lots of foreign productions that are worth your attention — you just have to know where to look. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the deepest reaches of Netflix to find the best movies made outside America, so you don’t have to. Below, check out a short list of our favorite international films streaming on Netflix.

Amelie Please enable Javascript to watch this video Audrey Tautou stars in this 2001 French flick about a woman who strives to enrich the lives of those around her, while simultaneously dealing with her own naiveté and shyness. During her quest to help other people, Amelie quickly realizes she continues to neglect improving herself, and is no closer to finding love than she was when she moved to Paris as a young woman. This self awareness allows her to take initiative in her daily life, and leads her to a photograph collector who strikes her fancy. Widely considered one of the greatest foreign language films of the last several decades, Amelie is an absolute joy to watch. + INSTANT QUEUE

Troll Hunter Please enable Javascript to watch this video Although the found-footage approach felt like a novel idea when The Blair Witch Project premiered, the genre became stagnant after years of imitators. After all, there are only so many times one can stand to watch someone run through a dingy house while screaming at nothing in particular. Thankfully, the Norwegian film Troll Hunter takes the genre to new heights with the inclusion of various fantasy elements. The film opens with a trio of students investigating a suspected poacher. After finding the alleged poacher, Hans (Otto Jespersen), they follow him on one of his nightly excursions. What they discover is that Hans is not hunting bears — he’s hunting trolls, massive creatures that turn to stone in the sunlight. The students then decide to document his mission, despite the danger. Although the film falls victim to some typical horror movie cliches, the unique creature designs set it far above the latest Paranormal Activity clones. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Dragon Tattoo Trilogy Please enable Javascript to watch this video After Swedish author Steig Larsson died suddenly of a heart attack, the three completed entries in his Millennium series — originally intended to span 10 books — were posthumously published, earning immediate acclaim in Sweden and later internationally. In 2009, the three novels were adapted into films, split into a six-part miniseries and produced for television. While the movies were well received, many viewers felt that the removal of scenes due to time constraints had hamstrung the story, leaving the films disjointed. Netflix, thankfully, acquired the rights to the trilogy and made the full, nine-hour collection available for your viewing pleasure. The psychological thrillers star Noomi Rapace as damaged hacker Lisbeth Salander, who is drawn into a dark mystery alongside journalist Michael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist). The films are stylish and violent, and the performances spectacular. + INSTANT QUEUE

Blue is the Warmest Colour Please enable Javascript to watch this video Based on Juliae Maroh’s novel of the same name, Blue is the Warmest Colour follows a French teen (Adèle Exarchopoulos) who begins to explore her sexuality after encountering a blue-haired girl (Lea Seydoux) on the street. The two begin a relationship, and before long must deal with conflicting feelings, finding that sexual chemistry and romantic chemistry can be independent of one another. The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews — it even earned the 2013 Palme d’Or at Cannes — with particular praise paid to Exarchopoulos and Seydoux for their raw, emotional performances. Few movies are as willing to dip into graphic sex, especially among lesbians, and fewer still are able to incorporate it without feeling tasteless or crude. Blue is one of those movies. + INSTANT QUEUE

Downfall Please enable Javascript to watch this video Downfall (Der Untergang in German) chronicles Adolf Hitler’s final days in command of the Third Reich, which he spent mostly inside a bleak underground bunker with other high-ranking Nazi officers and scientists. The film opens and closes with commentary from Traudl Junge, Hitler’s final personal secretary, who displays regret at her naïve attitude during the war, despite being clearly aware of the Führer’s unhinged nature. Bruno Ganz plays the role of Hitler with great aplomb, ranting and raving with an authentic sense of lunacy while offering a subtler, more (dare we say) sympathetic vision of the dictator at times. Downfall was viewed controversially by critics for its measured depiction of the Nazi party and its leaders, but it’s an excellent watch nonetheless. + INSTANT QUEUE

Nymphomaniac Please enable Javascript to watch this video Legendary Danish director Lars von Trier helmed this two-part tale about the sexual exploits of Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac who is found bloodied in an alleyway by a middle-aged man (Stellan Skarsgård) who offers to hear her life story over tea. Joe’s story is split into eight sections over the course of the two films, each detailing a different segment of her life, which has been dominated by her libido. British actress Stacy Martin (High-Rise) was lauded for her performance as Joe’s younger self, and von Trier earned similar praise for his ability to blend emotional content with touches of a dark comedy. As you might expect, however, Nymphomaniac features some graphic sex scenes, including depictions of sadomasochism. You’ve been warned. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Legend of Drunken Master Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Legend of Drunken Master is a reboot of 1978’s Drunken Master, one of Jackie Chan’s earliest leading roles and one of the films that launched him to superstardom. The movie features some outlandish fight scenes, along with the intricate choreography Chan has become known for. Sure, there’s a throwaway plot here involving evil foreigners and valuable artifacts, but let’s not kid ourselves: Like most martial arts movies, the story is only here as a vehicle for the fight scenes, and here, the fight scenes are spectacular. It also helps that Chan is insistent upon performing his own stunts and, despite nearing 40 at the time of filming, he’s as spry as ever. His character even fights better when drunk, so most of the scenes have small twists based on the premise. + INSTANT QUEUE

Valhalla Rising Please enable Javascript to watch this video Valhalla Rising is a violent affair that features Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Rogue One) as a mute Norse warrior named One-Eye, who escapes capture by murdering his captors and joining a group of Christian crusaders who are on the hunt for heathens in Scotland. The film is gritty and minimalist, with very few lines of dialogue to speak of and graphic death scenes that’ll test even the most gore-hardened viewers. The film’s spectacular cinematography shows off the misty, desolate landscape of Scotland, and a distinct feeling of despair pervades the film’s events. Valhalla Rising doesn’t skimp on the blood, either, and draws a stark contrast to many of the subtler entries on our list. + INSTANT QUEUE

Clouds of Sils Maria Please enable Javascript to watch this video This affectionate story follows renowned actress Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche), who rose to stardom in a production called Maloja Snake, where she plays a young girl who becomes embroiled in a complex affair with an older woman. Years later, she is asked to star in Maloja Snake again, but this time in the role of the older woman. Meanwhile, the real-life relationship between Maria and her young personal assistant (Kristen Stewart) begins to flourish, mirroring the events of the play in more ways than one. The film’s leading women — including Chloe Moretz, who plays the younger foil to Maria — were lauded for their nuanced performances. Stewart, in particular, earned high praise for her subtlety and range. + INSTANT QUEUE