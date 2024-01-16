 Skip to main content
Blackhawks vs Sharks live stream: Can you watch NHL for free?

The Chicago Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago (Blackhawks markets) and NBC Sports California (Sharks markets).

Fortunately, whether you live in or out of market, there are some ways you can watch a live stream of the Blackhawks vs Sharks. Here’s a rundown of all your options.

The Best Way to Watch Blackhawks vs Sharks

For those who live in the Blackhawks or Sharks markets, DirecTV Stream is our recommendation. The “Choice” package includes both NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California in local markets, plus it comes with 100-plus other channels, including TNT (every package) and NHL Network (“Ultimate” package and up), and includes Max, Paramount+ With Showtime, Starz, MGM+ and Cinemax for the first three months at no extra cost. And perhaps most importantly, it comes with a free trial, so you can watch the Blackhawks vs Sharks at no cost.

If you live outside of the Blackhawks or Sharks markets, your best and only option is ESPN+, which lets you watch every out-of-market NHL game during the regular season. There’s no ESPN+ free trial, but it costs just $11 per month (or $15 for the ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ bundle) and includes dozens of live sports in addition to NHL and a massive library of sports documentaries and other original content.

Is There a Free Blackhawks vs Sharks Live Stream?

For in-market viewers, both Fubo and YouTube TV include NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California in local markets and come with a free trial. If you also want to watch nationally televised NHL games on TNT, TBS, truTV or HLN, it’s worth noting that YouTube TV has those channels but Fubo does not.

If you live elsewhere in the United States, ESPN+ has exclusive broadcast rights to out-of-market games, and ESPN+ no longer offers a free trial.

Other Ways to Watch the Blackhawks vs Sharks Live Stream

Your final option for watching a live stream of the Blackhawks vs Sharks is Hulu With Live TV, which includes NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California in local markets. It doesn’t come with a free trial, and it costs $77 per month, but if you’re looking for a good long-term streaming service that lets you watch as much NHL as possible, this is probably the best option, as it comes with ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS and truTV, plus it includes access to ESPN+ (which has every out-of-market game) at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Blackhawks vs Sharks Live Stream from Abroad

If you need a VPN, which hides your location and allows you to stream US-only sites even if you’re traveling outside of the country, NordVPN is certainly one of the best options. It’s simple, offers lots of protection and doesn’t limit speed, allowing you to stream the game uninterrupted. Moreover, NordVPN, which can cost as low as $4 per month if you sign up long-term, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out at no risk.

