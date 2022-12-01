Where to watch the romantic comedy Bros

Rom-coms are a dime a dozen these days. Boy meets girl, girl hates boy, boy pursues girl, girl begins to like boy … well, you know the rest. There are very few romantic comedies that stray from this formula, which may be why the genre is in the box office doldrums at the moment.

In September 2022, however, there was a film that broke the mold. Bros wasn’t your typical rom-com, and that was largely, but not solely due to the fact that it was about two … well, bros falling in love. Billed as the first major studio LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, the film was also a subversive satire on modern dating and just how much one’s identity is shaped by social mores. Plus, it’s funny as hell. Now that it’s out of theaters, you can catch it at home. But where is it streaming?

Where is it streaming?

After its relatively brief theatrical run, Bros is coming to a familiar streaming service: Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the home to popular NBC shows like The Office, This Is Us, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League. Peacock has expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming, including shows like Vampire Academy and Dr. Death, and a documentary about Casey Anthony. In addition, it’s home to blockbuster movies like Nope.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Bros will begin streaming on December 2 on Peacock.

How much does it cost?

Bros | A Look Inside Featurette

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock. There is no credit card required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is it worth it?

Yes, especially if you’re in the mood for a rom-com that’s genuinely romantic and funny. That’s a rare thing nowadays, but Bros has just enough laughs and romance to satisfy even the most cynical of viewers. Sure, it’s leans a bit on location porn (absolutely no one can afford the palatial NYC apartments and beachside houses where these guys live or visit), but that’s all part of the fun in this genre. It’s escapism, pure and simple, but it never strays too far from reality.

It also has a fantastic mostly LGBTQ+ cast. In addition to Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as the titular bros in love, there’s also Community‘s Jim Rash, Fire Island‘s Bowen Yang, Glee‘s Dot-Marie Jones, Ts Madison, Debra Messing, and more. The film was directed by Nicholas Stoller and runs 115 minutes.

On Rotten Tomatoes , Bros sits at 88% on the Tomatometer and registers a 90% audience score. On Metacritic , Bros holds a Metascore of 72 and a user score of 4.0.

