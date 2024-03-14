Bruins vs Canadiens live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Boston Bruins look to keep pace in the race for the East No. 1 seed when they take on their longtime rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, in a matchup at Centre Bell tonight.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will only be televised in Bruins markets on NESN, but there are also ways to watch a live stream no matter where you are in the country.

Is There a Free Bruins vs Canadiens Live Stream?

Fans who live in Boston or any surrounding Bruins market can watch this game for free via either the Fubo “Pro” channel package or the DirecTV Stream “Choice” (or above) channel package.

These are the only two live-TV streaming services that include NESN (locally only), and while they do get a bit expensive as long-term options, they both come with a free trial, allowing you to watch tonight’s game at no cost if you live in-market. Fubo will give you seven days free after signing up, while the DirecTV Stream trial is five days.

Watch Bruins vs Canadiens on ESPN+

If the game is out of your market, then ESPN+ becomes your only option. It’s about as simple as that, as the Worldwide Leader in Sports’ streaming service is the exclusive home to every single out-of-market NHL game in the United States.

That means that you can’t watch the game from out-of-market for completely free, as ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s nevertheless a really strong value–especially if you like hockey. For $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), you’ll get dozens of NHL games every week, as well as tons of other live sports (including the NCAA men’s and women’s hockey tournaments), original shows, documentaries and more on-demand content.

You can choose to watch either the Bruins or the Canadiens broadcast with this option.

Watch the Bruins vs Canadiens Live Stream from Abroad

If you have one of those streaming services but you’re currently outside of the United States, you probably have already noticed that you can’t watch. But a virtual private network (VPN) can get you around that problem by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a US-based server. This makes your network “think” you’re physically located in the US, thus letting you circumvent the location-restrictions.

Some streaming services attempt to block these servers, but NordVPN has nearly 2,000 in the US alone, assuring you’ll be able to find one that works with Fubo, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+. And if you find that it doesn’t work for you, NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

