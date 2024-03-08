Bucks vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ California road trip continues tonight with a showdown against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

If you want to watch the game, it starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. There are also a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Bucks vs Lakers Live Stream

Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 live-TV channels, including ESPN. There’s no free trial (you can find some of those options in the next section), but chances are you’re going to want to watch more NBA throughout the season, and this is by far the cheapest long-term option for watching nationally televised NBA games (it also has TNT and ESPN3, which simulcasts ABC games). It costs just $20 per month for your first month, and then it moves to $40 after that, which is still cheaper than any streaming service with these channels.

If you do plan on trying out Sling for a month, make sure to add in the Paramount+ With SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ add-ons. They’re all free for your first month.

Is There a Free Bucks vs Lakers Live Stream?

There are three ways to watch the Bucks vs Lakers live online for free.

Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan and up) all include ESPN in their channel lineups. They’re all significantly more expensive than Sling on a monthly basis, but they do each come with a free trial if you’re just trying to watch tonight’s game.

With the Fubo free trial, you’ll be able to watch for free for seven days. YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days before needing to pay.

How to Watch the Bucks vs Lakers Live Stream from Abroad

Looking to watch the game via one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States? The only way to do that is with a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address/location, letting you access content that is normally restricted to a different country.

We recommend NordVPN for its reliability, speed and sheer number of services. It works with all of the above streaming services, and if you decide to change your mind within 30 days of signing up, you’ll get your money back. If you want some other options, we’ve put together a rundown of the best VPN services right now.

