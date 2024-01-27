Club América vs Necaxa live stream: Can you watch for free?

Both off to perfect starts to the 2024 Clausura campaign, Club América takes on Necaxa in a potentially thrilling showdown at Estadio Victoria on Saturday. These sides were at the complete opposite ends of the table during the 2023 Apertura, but Necaxa has gotten off to a much better start here and now gets a massive test at home against the champions.

If you live in the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in Spanish on both Univision and TUDN. That means there are several different live stream options if you live in the US, all of which include a free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Best Way to Watch América vs Necaxa

There are a couple different ways you can watch América vs Necaxa through Fubo‘s live-TV streaming service. You can go with the base “Pro” plan, which includes Univision (in most markets), TUDN and 185-plus channels for $80 per month, or you can get the Spanish-language “Latino” package, which includes Univision (in most markets), TUDN and 65 channels for $33 per month.

Both options come with a free seven-day trial, which is the longest free trial of any streaming service that includes the channels needed to watch América vs Necaxa. If you sign up for a trial of Fubo on Saturday, you’ll be able to watch five Liga MX matches for free before you pay or cancel: Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis, América vs Necaxa, Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca, Querétaro vs Tigres UANL and Chivas vs Toluca.

Is There a Free América vs Necaxa Live Stream?

The aforementioned Fubo is the first free option, but if you’ve already used your free trial, there are two other ways you can watch a live stream of América vs Necaxa at no cost.

YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” includes TUDN and 100-plus channels for $63 per month for your first three months ($73 per month after that), or you can get the “Spanish Plan,” which includes TUDN and 30-plus other Spanish-language channels for $35 per month. Not only does it come with a free five-day trial, but you can try it out without signing up for 20 minutes before the free trial.

DirecTV Stream‘s “Deportes” add-on includes TUDN and can be added to any of the four base packages. The cheapest of those, “Entertainment,” plus the “Deportes” add-on is $80 per month but it also comes with a free five-day trial, allowing you to watch the match on TUDN at no cost.

How to Watch the América vs Necaxa Live Stream from Abroad

If you’ve signed up for any of the previously mentioned streaming services but you’re out of the country during the time of the match, a virtual private network (VPN) lets you access sites in the United States even while abroad. While there are many good VPN’s, NordVPN is certainly one of the best and most reliable, plus it’s currently on sale and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

