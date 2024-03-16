 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Darmstadt vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Bayern Munich carry their excellent form into Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor for a matchup against last-place Darmstadt today.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 10:30 a.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Watch Darmstadt vs Bayern on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN has exclusive rights to all Bundesliga matches in the United States. While a few various matches throughout the season may be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, the vast majority will stream only on ESPN+. That’s the case for Darmstadt vs Bayern today.

Related

Unfortunately, that means you can’t watch for free, since ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial. But it would be impossible to deny the value of ESPN+ to Bundesliga fans–and simply soccer fans in general.

Not only can you watch every single Bundesliga match on ESPN+, but you also get DFB-Pokal (semifinals on April 2 and 3, and final on May 25), Copa del Rey (final on April 6), FA Cup (quarterfinals this weekend, semifinals on April 20, and final on May 25) and La Liga (Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Sunday) action, plus other live sports, original shows, every 30-for-30 documentary ever made, exclusive written content and more.

All of that, and it’s only $11 per month. Or, if you want even more value, you can get all three of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month.

Watch Darmstadt vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch the match via ESPN+ from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your location and allows you to bypass geo-locks.

NordVPN is our go-to recommendation thanks to its reliability, speed and 30-day money-back guarantee, but there are lots of good options out there. You can peruse our list of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Avalanche vs Canucks live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch nhl online

Fresh off a huge win over Winnipeg, the West-leading Vancouver Canucks get another important test tonight when they play host to the red-hot Colorado Avalanche.

You're just in time to watch the stream; the game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you're in the United States and want to watch, it will only be televised locally on Altitude Sports (Avalanche markets), but there are some ways you can watch a live stream.
Is There a Free Avalanche vs Canucks Live Stream?

Read more
Warriors vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch for free?
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors' two-game Texas road trip concludes tonight with a matchup against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Pick a stream in the next hour because tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised locally on WFAA-8 ABC (Mavericks markets) and NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors markets). But whether you live in or out of market, we have some ways you can watch a free live stream of the game.
Is There a Free Warriors vs Mavericks Live Stream?

Read more
Inter Miami vs Nashville live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Following a 2-2 thriller in the first leg, Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet for the second and deciding leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup tonight.

You better hurry and pick a stream from the options below. The match gets underway shortly, at 8:15 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. Fortunately, if you don't have that channel or you're looking to cut the cable cord, there are also several ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free.
Is There a Free Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Stream?

Read more