Darmstadt vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bayern Munich carry their excellent form into Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor for a matchup against last-place Darmstadt today.

If you live in the United States, the match starts at 10:30 a.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Watch Darmstadt vs Bayern on ESPN+

ESPN has exclusive rights to all Bundesliga matches in the United States. While a few various matches throughout the season may be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, the vast majority will stream only on ESPN+. That’s the case for Darmstadt vs Bayern today.

Unfortunately, that means you can’t watch for free, since ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial. But it would be impossible to deny the value of ESPN+ to Bundesliga fans–and simply soccer fans in general.

Not only can you watch every single Bundesliga match on ESPN+, but you also get DFB-Pokal (semifinals on April 2 and 3, and final on May 25), Copa del Rey (final on April 6), FA Cup (quarterfinals this weekend, semifinals on April 20, and final on May 25) and La Liga (Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Sunday) action, plus other live sports, original shows, every 30-for-30 documentary ever made, exclusive written content and more.

All of that, and it’s only $11 per month. Or, if you want even more value, you can get all three of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month.

Watch Darmstadt vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the match via ESPN+ from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your location and allows you to bypass geo-locks.

NordVPN is our go-to recommendation thanks to its reliability, speed and 30-day money-back guarantee, but there are lots of good options out there. You can peruse our list of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations