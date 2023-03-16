Everything coming to Disney+ in April 2023

Disney+ fans are sure to jump for joy in April 2023 when the streamer debuts numerous new series, original movies, and season finales that are sure to pique the interest of old and new fans alike.

The big premiere this month is Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action remake of the beloved 1953 animated classic Peter Pan. Jude Law takes the reigns as Captain Hook while a cast of newcomers assumes the roles of Peter, Tinkerbell, and the Darling children. Not to be outdone, the third season of The Mandalorian concludes this month, with Din and Grogu facing their biggest challenge yet in the lawless galaxy.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in April 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

April 2

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

The Crossover (series premiere, all episodes streaming)

Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (series premiere, all episodes streaming)

Diego is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón. There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola, and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 22)

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

April 9

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations (series premiere, all episodes streaming)

Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie (Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!), actor and producer Anil Kapoor (Mission Impossible) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

It’s All Right! (series premiere, all episodes streaming)

This is the story of Pedro, a young Law student who dreams of becoming a music star. Pedro meets Ana by chance. With her by his side, the road to success seems possible, but soon Pedro is faced with a choice between going after his dream of becoming successful or having a life full of music and good vibes with Ana.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (chapter 23)

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 19

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian(chapter 24, season 3 finale)

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet (series premiere, all episodes streaming)

This is the inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas – Australia’s women’s national football team working towards the World Cup on home soil. We follow the players on and off the field as they inspire the next generation.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (series premiere, all episodes streaming)

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series of shorts follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy

Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling adventure that will change her life forever.

Editors' Recommendations