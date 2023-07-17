Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2023

It’s almost August, which means summer is winding down and everyone has to start thinking about returning to school. Disney+, however, will do its best to keep the summer party going with its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in August 2023.
The latest series set in the world of Star Wars, Ahsoka, premieres this month, with Rosario Dawson returning to the role she originated in The Mandalorian. Disney+ subscribers can also watch the latest seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Wonder Years, and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.
Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in August 2023.
Wednesday, August 2
Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)
How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (New Episodes Streaming)
Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, and discover exotic creatures — but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.
Friday, August 4
Rio 2
Wednesday, August 9
Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.
Friday, August 11
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Barnyard Olympics
Donald’s Cousin Gus
Donald’s Nephews
Flying Jalopy
Goofy and Wilbur
Mickey’s Steam-Roller
Wednesday, August 16
Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)
Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)
Thursday, August 17
The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)
Friday, August 18
Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest (Premiere)
In the all-new special Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick thinking, and teamwork prevail?
Wednesday, August 23
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Two-spisode Premiere)
Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Friday, August 25
Cinderella 4K Remaster
Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
Wednesday, August 30
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)
Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)
Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 2 (New Episodes)
Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo takes on a brand-new chunk of trouble!
Editors' Recommendations
- Everything coming to Hulu in August 2023
- Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic: 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream
- The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (July 2023)
- Where to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream the event for free
- What’s new on Paramount+ in July 2023