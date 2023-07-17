Everything coming to Disney+ in August 2023

Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+

It’s almost August, which means summer is winding down and everyone has to start thinking about returning to school. Disney+, however, will do its best to keep the summer party going with its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in August 2023.

The latest series set in the world of Star Wars, Ahsoka, premieres this month, with Rosario Dawson returning to the role she originated in The Mandalorian. Disney+ subscribers can also watch the latest seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Wonder Years, and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.

Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in August 2023.

Wednesday, August 2

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (New Episodes Streaming)

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, and discover exotic creatures — but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

Friday, August 4

Rio 2

Wednesday, August 9

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.

Friday, August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Wednesday, August 16

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

Thursday, August 17

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

Friday, August 18

Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest (Premiere)

In the all-new special Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick thinking, and teamwork prevail?

Wednesday, August 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Two-spisode Premiere)

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Friday, August 25

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Wednesday, August 30

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 2 (New Episodes)

Our two tiny troublemakers are back, with even wilder and crazier adventures! In their big city park, Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo takes on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

