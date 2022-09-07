Disney to offer special perks to subscribers for Disney+ Day

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The second-ever Disney+ Day is set to take place on September 8, and the company will attempt to bring in new subscribers with a special introductory offer. Starting September 7 at 9 p.m. PT and continuing through September 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT, new and eligible returning subscribers can receive one month of Disney+ for $1.99, the company announced in a press release.

The perks do not stop there. Disney+ subscribers can receive special offers on merchandise, cruises, resorts, and movie tickets. Special access to Disney merchandise, Disney Cruise line discounts, exclusive offers to Disney Resorts, and early access to the theme parks are some of the notable benefits being offered to subscribers. Also, select AMC Theaters will offer $5 screenings of Disney films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Thor: Ragnarok, and Encanto from September 8-19.

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 22, 2022

Disney+ Day comes on the heels of the highly anticipated D23 Expo on September 9-11 in Anaheim, California. Expect casting announcements, trailers, and photos to be announced at D23. For those attending D23, a special screening of Pinocchio, the new live-action film by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, will be offered to subscribers on September 8 at the Hilton Anaheim.

In addition to the introductory offer, Disney announced that many new and existing titles will premiere on the streaming service on Disney+ Day. Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Cars on the Road, and the aforementioned Pinocchio will all be available to stream on Disney+ Day.

As the company celebrates Disney+ Day and D23, the Walt Disney Company is already gearing up for the 100th anniversary in 2023.

