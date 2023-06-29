Summer is finally here, and everyone is still feeling the crunch of inflation in their pocketbooks. With subscription prices for streaming services on the rise, it can be hard to find quality entertainment at a fair price. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require a fee to access their digital treasures.

Amazon, however, is different. Yes, it costs money to subscribe to Prime Video, but the company also has another, less pricey option. For consumers who don’t want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows, including action movies like Knight and Day with Tom Cruise, modern TV shows like The Good Wife, comedies like Superbad, and awesome movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in July 2023.

TV Shows

Available July 1

Dallas S2-14 (1978)

The Good Wife S1-7 (2009)

Ze Network S1 (2022)

Available July 15

All in the Family S1-9 (1971)

Code Black S1-3 (2015)

Good Times S1-2 (1974)

Available July 21

Almost Paradise S2 (2023)

Movies

Available July 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Bad Influence (1990)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Burlesque (2010)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Elysium (2013)

Extract (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fired Up! (2009)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Igor (2008)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love and Death (1975)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Man of the West (1958)

Morgan (2016)

Nobody (2021)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Planet 51 (2009)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Profile (2018)

Radio Days (1987)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Dogs of War (1980)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Package (1989)

The Revenant (2015)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Space Between Us (2017)

The Walk (2015)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tower Heist (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vera Cruz (1954)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Wings of Courage (1995)

Available July 17

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Available July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

