 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everything coming to Amazon Freevee in July 2023

Jason Struss
By
All the evil exes snarl in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Summer is finally here, and everyone is still feeling the crunch of inflation in their pocketbooks. With subscription prices for streaming services on the rise, it can be hard to find quality entertainment at a fair price. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require a fee to access their digital treasures.

Contents

Amazon, however, is different. Yes, it costs money to subscribe to Prime Video, but the company also has another, less pricey option. For consumers who don’t want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows, including action movies like Knight and Day with Tom Cruise, modern TV shows like The Good Wife, comedies like Superbad, and awesome movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in July 2023.

Recommended Videos

TV Shows

Available July 1

Dallas S2-14 (1978)

The Good Wife S1-7 (2009)

Ze Network S1 (2022)

Available July 15

All in the Family S1-9 (1971)

Code Black S1-3 (2015)

Good Times S1-2 (1974)

Available July 21

Almost Paradise S2 (2023)

Movies

Available July 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Bad Influence (1990)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Burlesque (2010)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Elysium (2013)

Extract (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fired Up! (2009)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Igor (2008)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love and Death (1975)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Man of the West (1958)

Morgan (2016)

Nobody (2021)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Planet 51 (2009)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Profile (2018)

Radio Days (1987)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Dogs of War (1980)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Package (1989)

The Revenant (2015)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Space Between Us (2017)

The Walk (2015)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tower Heist (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vera Cruz (1954)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Wings of Courage (1995)

Available July 17

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Available July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (June 2023)
The Titanic sinks in a scene from James Cameron's Titanic.

June has been a very good month for Amazon Prime Video subscribers who love movies. Last week, the acclaimed Focus Features drama Tár joined Prime Video's library. This week, another Focus Feature flick, Armageddon Time, has made its Prime Video debut. Meanwhile, Creed III and Air continue to dominate the top of Prime Video's movie charts. And if those titles don't do it for you, then there are plenty of other options as well.

Do you have trouble keeping up with the new and classic titles on Prime Video? We do too, but we won't let Prime Video's wonky setup get in the way of our movie nights -- and neither should you. That's why we constantly update our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Read more
Everything coming to Peacock in July 2023
Anthony Mackie drives his car in Twisted metal

July promises to be a riveting month for streaming, and Peacock is no exception. For starters, Peacock's paid subscribers can watch the Tour de France or FIFA Women's World Cup later in the month.

And if you're craving new content, Peacock has the debut of the video game adaptation of Twisted Metal, starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie. The streamer also has the true crime docuseries Myth of the Zodiac Killer and such classic movies as the American Pie series and The Hunger Games franchise. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in July 2023.

Read more
Everything leaving Netflix in July 2023
Daniel Craig in Skyfall

All good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like FUBAR or The Diplomat.

In July 2023, Netflix will be losing series like Moesha and Married at First Sight. In addition, the popular action film franchise Ip Man, the excellent James Bond movie Skyfall, and the Meryl Streep dramas Julie & Julia and August: Osage County will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in July so you can watch it before it disappears.
Leaving July 9
12 Strong

Read more