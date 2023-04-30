 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Everything coming to Amazon Freevee in May 2023

Jason Struss
By

Who says the best things in life aren’t free? With subscription prices for streaming services on the rise, it can be hard to find quality entertainment at a fair price. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require a fee to access their digital treasures.

That’s not entirely true with Amazon though. For consumers who don’t want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows, from dramas and comedies to sci-fi and thrillers. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in May 2023.

Related Videos

May 1

Casa Grande season 1

Taxi seasons 1-5

Numb3rs seasons 1-6

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

Be Cool (2005)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Boogie (2021)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Get Low (2009)

Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Kalifornia (1993)

Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Red River (1948)

Repo Men (2010)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

Runaway Train (1985)

Scarface (1983)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dictator (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Misfits (1961)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

May 16

Elysium (2013)

May 19

Primo (2023)

May 21

The Monuments Men (2014)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment

Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to work in the entertainment industry. A proud graduate of both Whitman College (Adam West's alma mater!) and Syracuse University, he has worked at Marvel Entertainment, DC Comics, Warner Bros., and Screen Rant. At Digital Trends, he covers all things film and television, from ranking Alfred Hitchcock's best films to examining the everlasting neuroses of Larry David.  When he's not obsessing over the latest Marvel Studios trailer, you can find him either working or surfing the web looking for the perfect fudge brownie recipe.

What’s new on Peacock in May 2023
A man and his father talk in Bupkis.

The best way to describe Peacock is that it's essentially NBC+. There are a lot of movies from the Universal Pictures catalog, but the real attraction is the daily updates of NBC's various sporting events, as well as episodes of Access Hollywood and the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives.

In May, Peacock's paid subscribers can watch the 148th Kentucky Derby or Premier League soccer at the end of the month. If you're craving new comedies, Peacock has the debut of Pete Davidson's new show Bupkis, which also stars Joe Pesci and Edie Falco. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in April 2023. Our recommendations are highlighted in bold. (Note: Some content will not be available to watch without a paid subscription at the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus levels.)

Read more
5 TV shows you need to watch in May 2023
Image of 4 people's heads in two different timelines in a promo photo from Class of '09 on FX on Hulu.

There are several shows returning with new seasons in May. including The Other Two on HBO Max (soon to be known simply as Max), The Great on Hulu, Stillwater and Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+, and Mayans M.C., which will premiere its fifth and final season on FX on May 24.

But there are also exciting new shows coming to your favorite streaming services this month. From a prequel to Bridgerton to the return of The Muppets, a new dystopian drama, and a hilarious comedy starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, there’s a diverse selection from which to choose.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Everything coming to Disney+ in May 2023
A female Jedi looks at a purple sky in Star Wars: Visions.

Ready for summer? Well, Disney+ will tempt you to stay in instead and watch all of its numerous new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to debut in May 2023.

The big premiere this month is American Born Chinese, a live-action adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's popular graphic novel of the same name. Disney will also debut an original movie, Crater, about a young boy who embarks on an intergalactic adventure with his three best friends. May also sees the return of those lovable Muppets in The Muppets Mayhem.

Read more