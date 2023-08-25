Everything coming to Amazon Freevee in September 2023

Inflation is going down, but the dollar just isn’t what it used to be. There are more bills to pay than ever, and the plethora of available streaming services doesn’t help the pocketbook. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require an ever-increasing fee to access their digital treasures.

Amazon, however, is a bit different. Yes, it costs money to subscribe to Prime Video, but the company also has another option that’s free. For consumers who don’t want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows. The current selection includes action movies like Kick-Ass 2 and Hoodlum, sci-fi adventures like Jurassic World with Chris Pratt, classic TV shows like Magnum P.I. and Miami Vice, modern TV series like The Originals, serious dramas like The Post with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, comedies like Pitch Perfect and Hot Fuzz, and thrillers like Widows with Viola Davis and Liam Neeson. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in August 2023.

TV Shows

Available September 1

God. Family. Football.

Magnum P.I. (seasons 1-4)

Miami Vice (seasons 1-5)

Available September 7

The Originals seasons 1-5

Available September 18

Neighbours: A New Chapter

Available September 30

CHiPs (seasons 1-5)

MOVIES

Available September 1

1984 (1984)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Battleship (2012)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Contraband (2012)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972)

Fled (1996)

For Greater Glory (2012)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Identity Thief (2013)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Mad Max (1979)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Parker (2013)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rollerball (1975)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Something Wild (1986)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Post (2017)

The Raven (2012)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Widows (2018)

Available September 3

The Next Three Days (2010)

Available September 18

StarDog and TurboCat (2019)

Available September 23

Cats (2018)

