Everything coming to Hulu in May 2023

If you want a great selection of classic movies, favorite TV shows, and new content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you. From exciting original series like season 3 of The Great with Elle Fanning and Renfield’s Nicholas Hoult and legacy movies like The Hunger Games movies and Speed, Hulu subscribers have something for everyone in the household.
The full list of Hulu’s new arrivals in May 2023 is below, along with the movies, shows, and documentaries we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.
May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (dubbed)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless Me Ultima
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book Of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash Of The Titans
The Comedian
CrazyStupidLove
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT (2017)
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Power Of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck On You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere
Lucky
May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Bloods
Manifest West
May 8
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
To The End
May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior
May 10
FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11
Bar Fight!
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
May 13
The Locksmith
May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13
Hammer Of The Gods
Point Break (2015)
May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl
May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back
May 19
White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie’s Choice
May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
May 23
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait
May 24
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 PremiereBroker
May 25
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere
MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe
May 26
Mummies
The Old Way
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
The Square (2017)
