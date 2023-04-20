Everything coming to Hulu in May 2023

If you want a great selection of classic movies, favorite TV shows, and new content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you. From exciting original series like season 3 of The Great with Elle Fanning and Renfield’s Nicholas Hoult and legacy movies like The Hunger Games movies and Speed, Hulu subscribers have something for everyone in the household.

The full list of Hulu’s new arrivals in May 2023 is below, along with the movies, shows, and documentaries we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (dubbed)

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless Me Ultima

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book Of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash Of The Titans

The Comedian

CrazyStupidLove

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT (2017)

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Power Of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck On You

Taken 2

Twilight

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere

Lucky

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18

A Walk to Remember

Both Sides of the Blade

The Libertine

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Bloods

Manifest West

May 8

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

To The End

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior

May 10

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 11

Bar Fight!

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

The Last Unicorn

Saint Omer

May 13

The Locksmith

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13

Hammer Of The Gods

Point Break (2015)

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

American Murderer

Sliding Doors

Sophie’s Choice

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere

MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe

May 26

Mummies

The Old Way

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

May 31

The Square (2017)

