Everything coming to Hulu in September 2023

Summer is almost over already and September is nearly here, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything on TV. If you want a great selection of movies, new and classic TV shows, and buzzworthy content you can’t find on any other streamer, Hulu is the destination for you.

From intriguing new original series like The Other Black Girl to shows like American Horror Story, Kitchen Nightmares, and Krapopolis, as well as movies like Sanctuary, Mad Max: Fury Road, and True Lies, Hulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.

The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in September 2023 is below.

September 1

Once Upon a Time: complete series

One Piece: complete seasons 9-10

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Knight’s Tale | 2001

An Education | 2009

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Breaking Up | 1997

Chronicle | 2012

Conan the Barbarian | 2011

The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999

The Devil Wears Prada | 2006

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011

Double Platinum | 1999

Dragonball: Evolution | 2009

Easy Virtue | 2009

Evil Dead | 2013

The Experiment | 2010

The Good Son | 1993

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hail Caesar! | 2016

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Just Married | 2003

Killers | 2010

Larry Crowne | 2011

The Last King of Scotland | 2006

The Lego Movie | 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017

Little Fockers | 2010

Meet the Fockers | 2004

Meet the Parents | 2000

Melancholia | 2011

Moving On | 2022

The Omen | 2006

The Possession | 2012

Raising Arizona | 1987

Robin Hood | 2018

Seven | 1995

Simulant | 2023

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

The Transporter | 2002

Transporter 2 | 2002

Transporter 3 | 2008

True Lies | 1994

We Bought a Zoo | 2011

Wedding Crashers | 2005

Wild Hogs | 2007

September 3

The Menu | 2022

Ready Player One | 2018

September 4

The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022

September 6

Never Let Him Go: complete docuseries

September 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: complete season 1

My So Called Simple Life: complete season 1

Zombie House Flipping: complete seasons 3-4

Taurus | 2022

September 8

97 Minutes | 2023

The Friendship Game | 2022

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015

September 10

Corsage | 2022

September 11

That’s So Raven: Complete Series

September 13

The Other Black Girl: complete season 1

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: season 2 premiere

The Magic Flute | 2022

September 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: complete season 7

Court Cam: complete season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: complete season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: complete season 1

Top Shot: complete seasons 1-2

September 15

The Burning Plain | 2008

Europa Report | 2013

Frontera | 2014

The Good Doctor | 2011

I Melt With You | 2011

Love, Simon | 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018

Robots | 2023

Two Lovers | 2008

The Wrecking Crew | 2008

World’s Greatest Dad | 2009

September 16

Buffaloed | 2019

September 18

Bad Axe | 2022

Men in Black: International | 2019

September 20

I Can See Your Voice: season 3premiere

Name That Tune: season 3 premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: complete season 2

September 21

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 premiere

Forged in Fire: complete season 5 and 9

Sleeping with a Killer: complete season 1

The Real SVU: complete season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary | 2022

September 22

No One Will Save You: film premiere

iHeartRadio Music Festival: livestream

Law & Order: SVU: complete season 24

September 23

iHeartRadio Music Festival: livestream

The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022

What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022

September 25

Krapopolis: series premiere

September 26

Kitchen Nightmares: season 8 premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: season 2 premiere

September 27

Love in Fairhope: complete season 1

September 28

The Kardashians: season 4 premiere

The Masked Singer: season 10 premiere

Snake Oil: series premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: complete season 1

Storage Wars: complete seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage: complete season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: complete season 1

The Accountant | 2016

September 29

Hell’s Kitchen: season 22 premiere

Lego Masters: season 4 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race: complete season 10

Sweetwater | 2023

