Everything coming to Hulu in September 2023

Summer is almost over already and September is nearly here, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything on TV. If you want a great selection of movies, new and classic TV shows, and buzzworthy content you can’t find on any other streamer, Hulu is the destination for you.
From intriguing new original series like The Other Black Girl to shows like American Horror Story, Kitchen Nightmares, and Krapopolis, as well as movies like Sanctuary, Mad Max: Fury Road, and True Lies, Hulu subscribers will find something for everyone in the household.
The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in September 2023 is below.
September 1
Once Upon a Time: complete series
One Piece: complete seasons 9-10
27 Dresses
A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
A Knight’s Tale | 2001
An Education | 2009
Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
Breaking Up | 1997
Chronicle | 2012
Conan the Barbarian | 2011
The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
Double Platinum | 1999
Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
Easy Virtue | 2009
Evil Dead | 2013
The Experiment | 2010
The Good Son | 1993
The Grudge 2 | 2006
Hail Caesar! | 2016
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
Just Married | 2003
Killers | 2010
Larry Crowne | 2011
The Last King of Scotland | 2006
The Lego Movie | 2014
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
Little Fockers | 2010
Meet the Fockers | 2004
Meet the Parents | 2000
Melancholia | 2011
Moving On | 2022
The Omen | 2006
The Possession | 2012
Raising Arizona | 1987
Robin Hood | 2018
Seven | 1995
Simulant | 2023
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
The Transporter | 2002
Transporter 2 | 2002
Transporter 3 | 2008
True Lies | 1994
We Bought a Zoo | 2011
Wedding Crashers | 2005
Wild Hogs | 2007
September 3
The Menu | 2022
Ready Player One | 2018
September 4
The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
September 6
Never Let Him Go: complete docuseries
September 7
The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction
9/11: Escape From the Towers
9/11: Four Flights
9/11: I Was There
9/11: Inside Air Force One
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing
LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: complete season 1
My So Called Simple Life: complete season 1
Zombie House Flipping: complete seasons 3-4
Taurus | 2022
September 8
97 Minutes | 2023
The Friendship Game | 2022
September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
September 10
Corsage | 2022
September 11
That’s So Raven: Complete Series
September 13
The Other Black Girl: complete season 1
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: season 2 premiere
The Magic Flute | 2022
September 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms: complete season 7
Court Cam: complete season 5
Girl in the Closet
Montecito: Dance Wives of California: complete season 1
Phrogging: Hider in My House: complete season 1
Top Shot: complete seasons 1-2
September 15
The Burning Plain | 2008
Europa Report | 2013
Frontera | 2014
The Good Doctor | 2011
I Melt With You | 2011
Love, Simon | 2018
Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
Robots | 2023
Two Lovers | 2008
The Wrecking Crew | 2008
World’s Greatest Dad | 2009
September 16
Buffaloed | 2019
September 18
Bad Axe | 2022
Men in Black: International | 2019
September 20
I Can See Your Voice: season 3premiere
Name That Tune: season 3 premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization: complete season 2
September 21
FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 premiere
Forged in Fire: complete season 5 and 9
Sleeping with a Killer: complete season 1
The Real SVU: complete season 1
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Sanctuary | 2022
September 22
No One Will Save You: film premiere
iHeartRadio Music Festival: livestream
Law & Order: SVU: complete season 24
September 23
iHeartRadio Music Festival: livestream
The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022
What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022
September 25
Krapopolis: series premiere
September 26
Kitchen Nightmares: season 8 premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: season 2 premiere
September 27
Love in Fairhope: complete season 1
September 28
The Kardashians: season 4 premiere
The Masked Singer: season 10 premiere
Snake Oil: series premiere
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: complete season 1
Storage Wars: complete seasons 1-2
Surviving Marriage: complete season 1
They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: complete season 1
The Accountant | 2016
September 29
Hell’s Kitchen: season 22 premiere
Lego Masters: season 4 premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race: complete season 10
Sweetwater | 2023
