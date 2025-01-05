 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this January 2025, stream this one

By
Poster for Music by John Williams
Disney+

There aren’t many people in the world of film that are household names, at least outside of actors. Your average person can maybe name one or two directors and even fewer writers. There’s one name outside of the obvious categories, though, that plenty of people would recognize.

John Williams is one of the most famous composers of the 20th century, period, and certainly in the world of film. Music by John Williams tells the composer’s story and is well worth watching if you’ve got a Disney+ subscription. Featuring interviews with collaborators, experts, and famous fans, the film is worth watching for many reasons, three of which we delve into below.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

You’ll be amazed by how many scores he wrote

Even if you feel like you understand the scope and breadth of Williams’ career, you’re likely to be shocked by just how many film scores he has written. Even outside of his most iconic work, there are dozens of compositions over more than 50 years that bear his name.

No composer has been more prolific in the history of Hollywood, so much so that you could name a dozen memorable scores from him and leave out another dozen that are just as good. He truly is a seismic figure, and the documentary conveys that beautifully.

John Williams and Steven Spielberg are genuinely charming

John Williams and Steven Spielberg in the 1980s
Disney+

One of the reasons Williams has been so successful over the course of his career is that, when they were both still fairly young, he teamed up with Steven Spielberg. Of course, the same is true of Spielberg. These two men owe their careers to one another, and this documentary gives us a chance to see how their friendship has developed over the years.

These are two geniuses who are among the best to ever do what they do, and they seem to have an intuitive understanding of how to work together. Spielberg is far from Williams’ only collaborator, but he’s undoubtedly the most important.

You’ll start to wonder whether the movies he scored would even be good without him

John Williams conducting
Disney+

One of the best things Music by John Williams does is shows you what some of his movies would look like without his scores. It’s a tactic that helps you appreciate just how crucial his music is. You’ll also start to wonder whether many of his most famous movies would be any good without his involvement.

Would Star Wars work without that score? Would Indiana Jones feel as epic as it does, or Schindler’s List as emotional as it does? Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about those what ifs. We’ve got dozens of incredible Williams scores, and as Music by John Williams makes clear, Hollywood is better for them.

Music by John Williams is streaming on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
5 great kids movies to watch on Christmas
Four children look on in wonder in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Whether you celebrate the holiday season or dread its arrival, one thing that's almost guaranteed is the presence of children who need to be entertained. And, if you live somewhere cold, your options might feel a little limited.

If you're looking for a Christmas movie for kids that you can put on without feeling the need to tear your hair out, then we've got you covered. We've put together a list of great Christmas movies for kids that should help keep them entertained during one of the busiest times of the year.

Read more
5 great classic movies to watch on Christmas
A man talks to a cop in It's a Wonderful LIfe.

The Christmas season is filled with tradition. Some people decorate their tree together, others bake something or other. For some, though, the most meaningful part of the season is gathering around to watch a great movie. And no, we don't mean Wicked.

Classic movies sometimes get a bad rap, in part because they're old, and sensibilities were a little different when they were made. Even so, some of the best holiday movies ever made can most neatly be described as "classics," and we're recommending five of the very best for you to enjoy this holiday season.

Read more
10 underrated 2024 movies you probably missed
Austin Butler drives alongside a motorcycle gang in The Bikeriders.

There have been plenty of critically acclaimed mainstream movies released in theaters and on streaming this year. There have, however, also been just as many great movies unveiled throughout this year that have unfortunately failed to capture any level of widespread audience attention. With that in mind and, given that there are fewer than two weeks to go before this year comes to an end, now seems like as good a time as any to look back at some of those 2024 movies and give them the second chance at breakthrough success that they deserve.

So, without any further ado, here are 10 underrated films that you probably missed this year.
Self-Reliance
Self Reliance | Official Trailer | Hulu

Read more