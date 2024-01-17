 Skip to main content
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the American Express 2024 for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The PGA Tour is in action this week with the American Express 2024 tournament. It runs from Thursday, January 18 through Sunday, January 21, and Golf Channel has the TV coverage. This means you’ll be able to watch online using some of the best live TV streaming services. But there are several ways to watch the American Express 2024 online, and we’ve got all of the information for you. We’ve even tracked down a way to watch the American Express 2024 for free.

The best way to watch the PGA Tour American Express 2024

The Peacock TV app.
Peacock

There are several options for watching the American Express 2024 online, and we feel Peacock TV is the best of them. It’s an incredibly affordable streaming option at just $6 per month, and in addition to the American Express 2024 you’ll get access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. Additionally, Peacock is NBC’s standalone streaming service, so you’ll get on-demand access to a lot of content from the NBC library. Live coverage of other PGA Tour tournaments and sports events like Sunday Night Football will come with a subscription as well.

Is there a free the PGA Tour American Express 2024 live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re hoping to watch the American Express 2024 for free, you’re in like. You can do so with Fubo, which is one of the best live TV streaming services. You’ll need to utilize the Fubo free trial, which is available to new subscribers, and which gets you access to the full lineup of Fubo channels for seven days. Among these channels is Golf Channel, which is where you’ll find the American Express 2024.

Other ways to watch the PGA Tour American Express 2024 live stream

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

If you prefer an ESPN broadcast, the American Express 2024 is also being covered by ESPN+. This is a standalone streaming service by ESPN, the world’s leading sports network. ESPN+ comes in at $11 per month, or you can subscribe to it through the Disney Bundle, which is $14 per month and includes both Hulu and Disney+ as well. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to things like the full 30 for 30 documentary library and coverage of live sports like NCAA basketball and NHL hockey.

How to watch the PGA Tour American Express 2024 live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

In order to watch the American Express 2024 live stream while traveling it will be best to have a virtual private network in place. A VPN not only protects your online privacy, but will help you work around geographic restrictions streaming services will likely have in place for the tournament. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services out there, and it would pair well with Fubo to watch the tournament. If you’d like to watch the tournament entirely for free, you could pair a NordVPN free trial with a Fubo free trial.

