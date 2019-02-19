Here’s how to watch the 2019 Oscars livestream online

Share

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences separates the good from the great in the world of film by sending each of the winners in 24 categories home with one of the shiny, golden trophies known as Oscars. This year’s ceremony — the 91st Academy Awards — breaks from tradition by not featuring a host after the controversial departure of Kevin Hart from the gig, but the ceremony does boast a wide-ranging list of Oscar nominees in many of the categories, including a few noteworthy actors and actresses who are indicative of the changing face of Hollywood.

If, for whatever reason, you’re not planning on watching the 91st Academy Awards on television, it’s all good. Digital Trends has you covered. We’ve compiled all the best ways to watch Hollywood’s biggest night, both on your living room TV and elsewhere. If you need to catch up with the nominees, here’s a short list of the top films available to stream.

Note: Red carpet coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony itself will begin at 5 p.m./8 p.m.

Watch on TV

If you are planning to watch on TV, ABC has broadcast the Academy Awards for the last 40-plus years and will continue to do so until at least 2028. Once the awards ceremony is underway, ABC will be the only TV channel in the U.S. showing the Oscars. Where ABC falls on your channel list, however, depends on your cable or satellite package, as well as your location.

If you’re not a cable customer, you should look into picking up an HD antenna. There are numerous digital antennas that will allow you to pick up ABC (free of charge!), and we’ve rounded up the best of them. After you get your antenna set up, enter your address here to find out which channel ABC is being broadcast over in your local area. An antenna might not be as reliable as cable, but the broadcast signal occasionally offers higher-quality video than what your satellite or cable provider serves up.

Watch via ABC’s website or app

Watching the Academy Awards on your desktop is as easy as visiting ABC’s website and logging in with a cable subscription from a participating TV provider. (Most every TV provider has ABC.) And if you miss the livestream, the telecast will be available to stream on-demand for a limited time following the live broadcast. If you’d prefer to watch on a smartphone or tablet, the ABC app is your best bet. The app is available for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire devices. Here are lists of direct download links and frequently asked questions.

Here’s the catch: To watch via either of these methods, you’ll need to be in one of eight locations: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Fresno, California. Otherwise, streaming won’t be available via the ABC website or app.

Streaming services

Every popular cord-cutting platform offers ABC, one way or another. You might need to be living in the right area, though, so make sure to double-check before ponying up any cash. They all offer free trials, too, so if all you want to do is watch the Oscars and bail, you can do that.