Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Oscars livestream online

By and

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences separates the good from the great in the world of film by sending each of the winners in 24 categories home with one of the shiny, golden trophies known as Oscars. This year’s ceremony — the 91st Academy Awards — breaks from tradition by not featuring a host after the controversial departure of Kevin Hart from the gig, but the ceremony does boast a wide-ranging list of Oscar nominees in many of the categories, including a few noteworthy actors and actresses who are indicative of the changing face of Hollywood.

If, for whatever reason, you’re not planning on watching the 91st Academy Awards on television, it’s all good. Digital Trends has you covered. We’ve compiled all the best ways to watch Hollywood’s biggest night, both on your living room TV and elsewhere. If you need to catch up with the nominees, here’s a short list of the top films available to stream.

Note: Red carpet coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony itself will begin at 5 p.m./8 p.m.

Watch on TV

last minute date ideas watching tv

If you are planning to watch on TV, ABC has broadcast the Academy Awards for the last 40-plus years and will continue to do so until at least 2028. Once the awards ceremony is underway, ABC will be the only TV channel in the U.S. showing the Oscars. Where ABC falls on your channel list, however, depends on your cable or satellite package, as well as your location.

If you’re not a cable customer, you should look into picking up an HD antenna. There are numerous digital antennas that will allow you to pick up ABC (free of charge!), and we’ve rounded up the best of them. After you get your antenna set up, enter your address here to find out which channel ABC is being broadcast over in your local area. An antenna might not be as reliable as cable, but the broadcast signal occasionally offers higher-quality video than what your satellite or cable provider serves up.

Watch via ABC’s website or app

Watching the Academy Awards on your desktop is as easy as visiting ABC’s website and logging in with a cable subscription from a participating TV provider. (Most every TV provider has ABC.) And if you miss the livestream, the telecast will be available to stream on-demand for a limited time following the live broadcast. If you’d prefer to watch on a smartphone or tablet, the ABC app is your best bet. The app is available for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire devices. Here are lists of direct download links and frequently asked questions.

Here’s the catch: To watch via either of these methods, you’ll need to be in one of eight locations: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Fresno, California. Otherwise, streaming won’t be available via the ABC website or app.

Streaming services

Every popular cord-cutting platform offers ABC, one way or another. You might need to be living in the right area, though, so make sure to double-check before ponying up any cash. They all offer free trials, too, so if all you want to do is watch the Oscars and bail, you can do that.

DirecTV Now

how to watch nfl games online version 1505344142 directv now logo white

DirecTV Now only offers live ABC coverage in select markets, so you’ll need to make sure you’re in one of them before signing up. In addition to the markets listed above (Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco), the following markets get access with a DirecTV Now subscription: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Boston; Milwaukee; Monterey/Salinas, California; Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh; Portland/Auburn, Maine; Savannah, Georgia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

To get ABC on DirecTV Now in one of the aforementioned markets, you’ll need to sign up for the $40 “Live a Little” package, which is the cheapest package available. DirecTV Now is available on the following devices:

Compatible Devices
Apple iPad Amazon Fire devices
Apple iPhone Roku devices
Apple iPod Touch Android phones
Apple TV Android tablets
Safari Google Chromecast
Google Chrome Select smart TVs

PlayStation Vue

how to watch the oscars online playstation vue logo

Just like DirecTV Now, you’ll need to check (just click the little pin icon next to the Start Streaming button in the upper-right corner) to see whether ABC is available in your area. If it is, you’ll need the $45 Access plan (the cheapest Vue plan) to watch.

PlayStation Vue is available on the following devices:

Compatible Devices
PlayStation 3 PlayStation 4
Android devices Android TV
iOS devices Apple TV
Android devices Amazon Fire tablets
Roku devices Amazon Fire TV
Google Chrome Safari
Firefox Microsoft Edge

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu logo

Hulu’s Live TV streaming program, launched in mid-2017, just offers one channel package, for a $40 monthly fee. As with most other options here, ABC is only available in select markets. Head here and enter your ZIP code to see if you qualify. Hulu with Live TV is available on the following devices:

Compatible Devices
Apple iPad Amazon Fire TV devices
Apple iPhone Roku devices
Mac PC
Android phones Android tablets
Apple TV Google Chromecast
Xbox One Xbox 360

Youtube TV

Youtube TV logo

Of all the streaming services listed, YouTube TV is (by far) the most comprehensive when it comes to supported locations. For $40 per month, you’ll get ABC and a host of other channels (though, obviously, we only care about ABC right now). If your area isn’t listed, simply start the sign-up process and it’ll prompt you to enter your ZIP code.

YouTube TV is available on the following devices:

Compatible Devices
Apple iPad Apple TV
Apple iPhone Roku devices
Android tablets Android TV
Android phones Google Chrome
Google Chromecast Select smart TVs

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the on-demand streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now there are more channels and more packages to chose from, with prices to match, and more is being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best movies on netflix fyre featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to 'Roma'

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
shows to stream american gods vikings 4b
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Legion'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Alita Battle Angel
Business

Alita: Battle Angel’s big opening weekend leads weak holiday box office

New box-office champion Alita: Battle Angel outperformed expectations with its big premiere and positive reviews from critics, but Presidents' Day weekend is still off to a slow start.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on hulu mom and dad featured
Movies & TV

The best movies you’ll find on Hulu right now (February 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers triple frontier
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Yesterday, Tolkien, Triple Frontier, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for Yesterday, Tolkien, Aladdin, Frozen 2, and Triple Frontier.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream deadpool 2 featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Deadpool 2, The Umbrella Academy, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Deadpool 2, The Umbrella Academy, Lorena, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (February 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

How Avengers: Infinity War’s Oscar-nominated VFX team made Thanos a movie star

The purple-skinned Thanos proved to be a breakout character in Avengers: Infinity War, thanks to the work of actor Josh Brolin and visual effects studios Digital Domain and Weta. Here's how they brought him to life and earned the film an…
Posted By Rick Marshall
ESPN Plus Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Deals

FA Cup: Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United with ESPN Plus 7-day free trial

Chelsea and Manchester United are facing off in an exciting FA Cup match, with the fifth round - a tie match - slated for Monday. Die-hard fans of English football can stream the game anywhere at any time with ESPN Plus, and here's how to…
Posted By Lucas Coll