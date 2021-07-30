  1. Movies & TV

How to watch the women’s Olympic soccer finals

By

The 2020 Tokyo Games are well underway, and things are picking up with women’s soccer as the finals are approaching. This year, The Games have been filled with some major surprises. For instance, in the women’s soccer opening, Sweden upset the U.S. team with a 3-0 victory in a tournament match. But things have quickly bounced back for the team since then.

The United States women’s national soccer team is widely known as the victors of the last two FIFA World Cup tournaments, so a lot of hope is riding on them to bring home the gold in Tokyo. This year, the competition at the Olympic Games has been fierce, but with the reigning Olympic gold champions, Germany, out of the race, the stage is set for some exciting soccer in Tokyo.

Currently, the women’s soccer semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will see the USA battle their cross-border rivals, Canada, while Sweden takes to the pitch against Australia, which has found its way to the semifinals for the first time in the team’s history.

To keep up with the latest action and updates of The Games, here at Digital Trends, we want to ensure that you have the latest details on how to watch the women’s soccer finals.

The women’s soccer finals match will take place on Thursday, August 5, with both the bronze and gold medal matches. The bronze medal match will take place at 4 a.m. ET and the gold medal match will take place at 10 p.m. ET.

  • Channels: Olympic Channel, NBCSN, USA Network
  • Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
  • Streams: FuboTV, NBC Sports app, NBC app, NBC’s Olympics website, Peacock TV online, Telemundo Deportes app (user authentication required), TelemundoDeportes.com

Check out our broader guides to the 2020 Tokyo Games, too:

Women’s Olympic soccer groups 

  • Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile
  • Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands
  • Group G: Sweden, USA, Australia, New Zealand

Here is the list of remaining matches and times for women’s soccer:

Semifinals — Monday, August 2

  • Canada versus USA, 4 a.m. ET
  • Australia versus Sweden, 7 a.m. ET

Bronze medal match — Thursday, August 5

  • TBD versus TBD, 4 a.m. ET

Gold Medal match — Thursday, August 5

  • TBD versus TBD. 10 p.m. ET

