The Atlantic Coast Conference will crown its champion in the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night when the No. 9 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels. Clemson has been the king of the ACC since 2011, winning seven conference championships during that time frame. Though Clemson’s chances of making the College Football Playoff (CFP) are slim, it’s not mathematically impossible, so the Tigers will need to win, and more importantly, win big.

Clemson has dominated North Carolina for 20 years, winning seven of the eight matchups. North Carolina last defeated Clemson in 2011. Do the Tar Heels have enough talent to stick around and upset the Tigers?

When is the 2022 ACC Championship?

The 2022 ACC Championship between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. According to Fanduel, Clemson is favored by 7.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 ACC Championship

If you want to watch Clemson take on North Carolina, the event will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and Molly McGrath will call the game, which will be available on the ABC app from your smartphone or tablet. Also, the game can be seen on your computer on ABC.com and connected devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

How to stream the 2022 ACC Championship

Since the game falls under the ESPN on ABC banner, it will be available to stream on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

Without a cable TV provider, the game can be seen on ABC through other services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV with a subscription. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

The Clemson Tigers enter Charlotte with an overall record of 10-2, including a perfect 9-0 ACC record. Head coach Dabo Swinney will be looking to win his seventh ACC championship in the last eight years. After a shocking 31-30 loss to South Carolina a week ago, Clemson will look to bounce back and secure a spot in the New Year’s Six with a win.

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the conference championship with an overall record of 9-3, including a 6-2 ACC record. During his second tenure as the North Carolina head coach, Mac Brown will look to secure the Tar Heels’ first conference championship since 1980. To beat Clemson, North Carolina will need a heroic effort from the ACC Player of the Year, quarterback Drake Maye.

