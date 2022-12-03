On Saturday night, the Big Ten will decide its conference champion when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines battle the Purdue Boilermakers. The Wolverines are flying high after their dominant 45-23 victory a week ago against rival Ohio State. With a spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP) secured, Michigan now has its sights set on the top seed. With a win and a Georgia loss, the Wolverines will occupy the No. 1 one spot in the country.

Standing in the way of perfection are the Purdue Boilermakers, who have a history of knocking off top-ranked teams. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-0 when facing a team ranked in the top three. Can Purdue shock the world and make it four?

When is the 2022 Big Ten Championship?

The 2022 Big Ten Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 3. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. According to Fanduel, Michigan is favored by 16.5 points.

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship

If you want to see Michigan take on Purdue, the event will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Allison Williams will serve as the announcers. Also, the game can be seen on your computer on Fox.com. Sign in with your TV provider to access the game.

How to stream the 2022 Big Ten Championship

The Big Ten Championship will be available to stream on the Fox Sports app. Download the app for your smartphone or tablet. The Fox Sports app can also be found on connected devices, from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The game can also be seen on Foxsports.com by signing in with your TV provider.

Without a cable TV provider, the game can be seen on Fox through other services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term. Sling TV offers an Orange and a Blue package, each of which costs $35 per month, or $50 if purchased together. Those rates will increase to $40 each or $55 together starting December 3, 2022.

Meet the teams

The Michigan Wolverines enter the Big Ten Championship with a perfect record of 12-0, including 9-0 in the conference. Coach Jim Harbaugh will look to win his second straight Big Ten Championship and move on to the CFP. If the Michigan offense accumulates over 500 yards of offense and scores 45 points as they did a week ago, Purdue does not stand a chance.

The Purdue Boilermakers come into Indianapolis with an over record of 8-4, to go along with a 6-3 Big Ten record. By way of the West Division, Purdue will play in their first-ever Big Ten Championship. For Purdue to pull off the improbable upset, they will need the conference’s second-ranked passing offense to make explosive plays against a stout Wolverines defense.

