Inter Miami vs Nashville live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Following a 2-2 thriller in the first leg, Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet for the second and deciding leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup tonight.

The match gets underway at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 2 in the United States. Fortunately, if you don’t have that channel or you’re looking to cut the cable cord, there are also several ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free.

Is There a Free Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

Most OTT live-streaming services have Fox Sports 2 available in their channel packages, but if you simply want to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville at no cost, you’ll need to find one that offers a free trial. We have three such ones:

Fubo: The “Pro” channel package will get you FS2 and 180-plus other live TV channels. It comes with a seven-day free trial, and then it moves to $60 for your first month if you don’t cancel.

YouTube TV: The “Base Plan” comes with 100-plus live TV channels, including FS2. This one comes with a five-day free trial before it goes to $63 per month for your first three months.

DirecTV Stream: There are four different channel packages, but you’ll need one of the upper two–“Ultimate” or “Premium”–to get FS2. “Ultimate” has 140-plus channels, while “Premier” has 150-plus. You’ll get five days free before it moves to $110 (“Ultimate”) or $155 (“Premium”) per month.

If you’re looking for some other options and don’t care about a lack of a free trial, Sling TV (“Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra”) and Hulu + Live TV both include FS2, as well.

How to Watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re trying to watch Miami vs Nashville from outside the United States, a virtual private network (VPN) may be exactly what you’re looking for. All of those aforementioned streaming services are restricted to the US, but a VPN hides your location and lets you stream as if you’re still physically in the United States (or any country of your choosing).

NordVPN is our go-to VPN service, as it’s safe, reliable and doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, which is key for streaming sports.

