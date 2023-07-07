For the first time in five years, there’s a new installment of the Insidious franchise. Patrick Wilson, one of the stars of the first two films, has returned for Insidious: The Red Door, which also marks his theatrical debut as a director. And this time, Wilson’s character, Josh Lambert, can’t run away from his very literal demons any longer.

Also returning from the first two Insidious films are Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, and Lin Shaye, with Hiam Abbass, Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Jarquez McClendon in supporting roles. Leigh Whannell the writer of the original Insidious, co-wrote the script for The Red Door with Scott Teems.

Recommended Videos

And now, we’ll answer your burning questions about whether Insidious: The Red Door is streaming and where you can find it.

Is Insidious: The Red Door streaming?

No, not yet. But if you’re really eager to watch Insidious: The Red Door on a streaming service, just keep in mind that horror films tend to have a fairly short stay in theaters. Even if The Red Door does really well at the summer box office, it’s likely to be a front-loaded run that goes around 4 weeks. If that’s how it plays out, you can expect Insidious: The Red Door to stream in September. If it fails at the box office, it may stream as soon as August.

Will Insidious: The Red Door be available to stream at home?

Yes, Insidious: The Red Door will be available to stream on Max at some point in the relatively near future. Since Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, it is the natural streaming home for the Insidious franchise. Strangely enough, only the first two Insidious films are currently streaming on Max. Insidious: Chapter 3 is only streaming on Tubi, and Insidious: The Lost Key is not streaming at all. But The Lost Key is available to purchase digitally through Prime Video and other outlets.

What is Insidious: The Red Door about?

While there have been four previous Insidious films to date, Insidious: The Red Door is actually the first true sequel since Insidious: Chapter 2. In that film, Josh Lambert (Wilson) and his son, Dalton (Simpkins), willingly had their memories of being possessed repressed for the benefit of their own sanity, and also in the hope of protecting their family.

Ten years later, Dalton is heading off to college and some very uncomfortable memories are coming back for both Dalton and his father. In order to move on and leave their ghosts behind for good, Josh and Dalton have to face their fears once and for all.

Insidious: The Red Door is now playing in theaters everywhere. For horror fans or newbies alike, I recommend you watch the first two movies to prep for The Red Door.

Editors' Recommendations