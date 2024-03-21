Knicks vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The New York Knicks look to make it a 4-0 road trip when they head to the Mile High City to take on Nikola Jokić and the defending champion Denver Nuggets tonight.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET, and it will be televised locally on MSG (Knicks markets) and Altitude Sports (Nuggets markets). But if you don’t live in-market, or if you just don’t have cable, we’ve got everything you need to know to watch a free live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Knicks vs Nuggets Live Stream?

You can definitely watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Nuggets for free, but your choices will depend on where you live. Let’s break it down by market to make it easier for you to find what you need:

If you live in the Knicks market, the game will be televised on MSG, which is only available on two live-TV streaming services: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” plan or above). Fortunately, both of these options offer a free trial–seven days for Fubo and five days for DirecTV Stream.

If you live in the Nuggets market, your options are ultimately the same. Both Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” plan or above) carry Altitude Sports in their channel packages, and both will let you watch for free before you either cancel or pay the monthly cost.

If you live outside of those markets, you need NBA League Pass, which is home to every out-of-market, non-nationally-televised game. But while that’s technically the only place the game is being broadcast, there are actually several different ways you can get League Pass.

First, you can get it through the NBA digital platforms. Next, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a 30-day free trial of Prime, you can get the NBA League Pass “channel” through Amazon Prime Channels. Finally, if you sign up for DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV, you can include NBA League Pass as an add-on. Every single one of these options comes with a free trial.

How to Watch the Knicks vs Nuggets Live Stream from Abroad

All of the aforementioned streaming services will block your access if they recognize you being outside of the United States. Fortunately, a virtual private network (VPN) can counter that. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server elsewhere in the world, making it seem as though you’re logging on from that location and allowing you to access the geo-locked services.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it maintains your streaming speeds and works well with all of the above streaming services. You can also take a gander at our rundown of the best VPN services or best VPN deals.

