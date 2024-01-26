Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to stay the course in their quest for a potentially historic Treble, Liverpool host Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s side has won seven straight matches against The Canaries, most recently a 2-1 victory in the fifth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup.

If you’re looking to watch the match in the United States, it will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, January 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. That means there’s no legal way to watch the match for free, but ESPN+ is also a must-have long-term streaming service for soccer fans anyways. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City live online.

Watch Liverpool vs Norwich City on ESPN+

There is no free trial for ESPN+, but it costs just $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu) and includes every single match of the entire FA Cup tournament, from today’s Liverpool vs Norwich City showdown right down through the final.

The FA Cup alone probably makes ESPN+ worth it at that price point (starting with this one, there’s 18 more matches in the tournament that you’ll be able to watch), but that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what’s included. There’s also every La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey and Championship match, as well as other international soccer, more live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries and original shows. All of that for $11 a month (or even less if you pay for a year at $110) is a no-brainer for sports fans.

Watch Liverpool vs Norwich City Live Stream from Abroad

If you happen to be outside of the United States during the time of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide and alter your location and allow you to stream as if you’re still in the country. There’s no shortage of VPN options, and many of them offer good deals when signing up, but NordVPN is certainly one of the best. It offers more servers than most other VPN’s, which ultimately leads to faster streaming speeds (an important factor for watching live sports online), and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t happy with the service.

