Man United vs Everton live stream: Can you watch for free?

Everton head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in an intriguing Premier League showdown today. While Erik ten Hag’s squad is trying to recover after two league defeats in a row, Everton are in desperation mode as they look to stay outside the relegation zone.

In the United States, the match starts at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. If you want to watch a live stream, there are many different ways you can do exactly that—including some free options.

The Best Way to Watch Man United vs Everton

Sling TV doesn’t have a free trial (you can find some of those options in the next section), but with streaming services continuing to get more and more expensive, we figured we’d start with the cheapest way to watch (non-Peacock) Premier League games for the rest of the season.

The “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes USA Network, costs just $20 for your first month and $40 per month after that. Even if you combine that with Peacock ($6 per month and has every Premier League game that isn’t on USA), it’s still far cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service.

If you opt for Sling, make sure to include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ as add-ons when signing up. They’re all free for your first month, which only adds to an already strong value.

Is There a Free Man United vs Everton Live Stream?

If you don’t care about long-term pricing, and you simply want to watch this match for free, then Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream will all work perfectly.

Each of those live-TV streaming services include USA Network in their channel lineups, and while they’re all over $60 per month, they all offer a free trial. With Fubo, you can watch free for seven days before needing to pay anything, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will both give you five free days.

Other Ways to Watch the Man United vs Everton Live Stream

Hulu + Live TV deserves a mention if you’re looking for a long-term option. With 90-plus total channels, including USA Network, it’s in the same price-range as Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. But there’s some nice value here, too, as it also includes ESPN+ (and Disney+) at no extra cost. ESPN+ has every FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga and Copa del Rey match, making it especially enticing to soccer fans.

How to Watch the Man United vs Everton Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside the United States, you may have already noticed that none of the above streaming services actually work. That’s because they’re location-restricted, but NordVPN is a good way around that. It can hide your IP address and connect you to one of its nearly 2,000 servers in the United States, allowing you to access content as if you were physically located at that server’s location.

You can also take a look at our guide to the best VPN services if you want some more choices.

