Mavericks vs Spurs live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a Texas-sized battle of transcendent international superstars tonight. For a random Tuesday night game in the middle of March that involves one non-playoff team, this is about as must-watch as it gets.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southwest-SA (Spurs) and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas (Mavericks). Of course, if you want to watch a live stream of the game, there are also plenty of ways you can do that from anywhere in the US.

Is There a Free Mavericks vs Spurs Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If the game is in your market–whether that’s the Spurs or Mavs market–the game will be televised on your local Bally Sports Southwest channel. Just two live-TV streaming services offer the Bally Sports Networks: Fubo (“Pro” channel package) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above).

Related

Fortunately, both Fubo and DirecTV Stream come with a free trial (Fubo’s is seven days, while DirecTV Stream’s is five). That means you can sign up for either, watch the Mavs vs Spurs tonight, and then–if you’re so inclined–you can cancel your service without ever having to pay anything.

If you live in the United States but the game is out of your market, the only way to watch is on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Of course, if you’ve already used up that free trial from the NBA digital platforms, you can also get League Pass through Amazon Prime Channels, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV, all of which also come with a free trial.

How to Watch the Mavericks vs Spurs Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re trying to watch the game via one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). Most streaming sites are restricted to certain countries, but a VPN hides your location by masking your IP address and then connects you to a digital server in a country of your choosing, allowing you to bypass any location-restrictions.

NordVPN is No. 1 on our ranking of the 18 best VPN services in 2024. It’s fast, reliable and has over 2,000 servers in the United States alone. There’s no free trial, but if you don’t like it or decide you don’t want it for whatever reason, you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up.

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
