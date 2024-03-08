 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 8-10)

Jason Struss
By
Christian Bale holds a lantern in The Pale Blue Eye.
Scott Garfield/Netflix / Netflix

March has suddenly offered a plethora of options for moviegoers. There’s the week-old Dune: Part Two, which is still packing crowds into multiplexes worldwide. There’s also Netflix‘s very own original movie, Damsel, a feminist fantasy with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, and a very big dragon.

Yet you might be craving some older movies that are a bit underrated. If so, Digital Trends has compiled a list of three underrated movies that are worth checking out this weekend.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Read our guides to the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Related

All Good Things (2010)

A couple sit in a taxi in All Good Things.
Magnolia Pictures

If All Good Things had come out in 2024 instead of 2010, it would probably be a hit. The movie has a killer cast, led by Ryan Gosling (years before Barbie) and Kirsten Dunst, that includes Frank Langella, Nick Offerman, Kristen Wiig, and Phillip Baker Hall. It also has an irresistible story: a seemingly perfect young married couple, David and Katie, is torn apart by the wife’s desire to get pregnant and the husband’s unwillingness to start a family. One night, the wife disappears without a trace. Did the husband do it?

As the suspected hubby, Ryan Gosling gives one of his most underrated performances. Something isn’t quite right with David, but is it enough to believe he can murder his own wife? Fun fact: the movie is inspired by the very real criminal case involving Robert Durst, who was the subject of the outstanding 2015 HBO documentary The Jinx.

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

An older woman and a man look at each other in Victoria & Abdul.
Universal

Costume dramas have a reputation for being stuffy, and it’s not entirely untrue that most of them can feel a bit stale. One with some life in it is Victoria & Abdul, a sequel of sorts to the acclaimed 1997 movie Mrs. Brown. Judi Dench portrayed a grieving Queen Victoria in that movie and was nominated for an Oscar. In the follow-up, she’s just as good but crankier, livelier, and more fun to watch.

Victoria & Abdul refers to the real-life friendship between Queen Victoria and Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. Their bond is viewed with suspicion by a bigoted 19th-century English society, and Victoria’s own rule is threatened by those who wish to declare her insane for treating Abdul with respect and dignity. The movie’s central relationship is its best asset, and Dench in particular reminds you why she’s considered one of the greatest living actresses around.

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Christian Bale holds a candle in The Pale Blue Eye.
The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale as Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye. Cr. Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022 / Netflix

How can a modern Christian Bale movie be called “underrated”? You can thank Netflix for that. The streamer gave The Pale Blue Eye a limited run in theaters in late 2022 before debuting it on its platform in January 2023, when it promptly got buried under episodes of Cocomelon and Is It Cake? The movie, set in snowy New York in the early 19th century, is gorgeous to look at and very appropriate viewing for a winter that’s been persistently chilly.

Not too far away from his The Dark Knight role, Bale stars as a similarly conflicted man, Augustus Landor, who is a former detective still grieving the loss of his wife. He’s an alcoholic, and his once-promising career as a policeman has faded. When a cadet at West Point is found brutally murdered, Landor reluctantly comes out of retirement to solve the mysterious death. But Landor can’t do it alone, so he turns to one of Fry’s classmates to act as his partner on the case: Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in March
Kong Skull Island

Movies are not the primary focus at Max that they used to be, but that doesn't mean the streamer is without some terrific films. The Warner Bros. movie catalog is vast, yet some of the most exciting films on Max are the ones that weren't breakout hits or aren't widely known. However, without more of a push, many of these underrated movies will never find a large audience.

That's why we've chosen the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in March. Our first two choices are both coming-of-age dramedies, while the third is an overlooked blockbuster that has been lost in the franchise shuffle.
Dope (2015)

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in March 2024
british crime tv shows to watch in march 2024 next of kin

March marks the arrival of spring and the signs of rebirth are everywhere. That includes movie theaters, which are now alive again thanks to Dune: Part Two, and streaming services, which have hit shows like Shōgun and Masters of the Air.

In February, Digital Trends recommended three great British crime shows currently streaming. If you've already watched them, or just need new recommendations to fill up your queue, then the following three selections should help. One show just premiered in January 2024, another is a political thriller on Netflix, and the other is an under-the-radar 2023 show on BritBox.

Read more
The best action movies on Netflix right now
Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie wielding a sword in Netflix's Damsel.

Spring is near, but before the weather gets nicer and the outdoors starts beckoning, there are bound to be some cold nights when you'll need to warm up with the best action movies on Netflix right now.

Netflix has invested heavily in its action collection over the past year, but more action movies also means a prolonged scrolling experience to find something worth watching. We did all the grunt work so you can get straight to the fun!

Read more