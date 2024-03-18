Nuggets vs Timberwolves live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Two potential Western Conference finals contenders battle it out tonight when MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets travel to the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s almost time for tip off, which is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on local channels only–Bally Sports North for those who live in Minnesota and any surrounding Timberwolves markets, and Altitude Sports if you live in Denver or a surrounding Nuggets market.

But if you want to watch a live stream of the game for free, you can do that from anywhere in the United States. Here’s how.

Is There a Free Nuggets vs Timberwolves Live Stream?

Since the game is only being televised in local markets, your live stream options are going to depend on where you live:

If you’re in the Nuggets market, you can watch a live stream of Altitude Sports via either Fubo (“Pro” channel package) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). These are the only two streaming services that carry the Altitude channel, and they both come with a free trial.

If you’re in the Timberwolves market, the options are actually exactly the same, as Fubo (“Pro” channel package) and DirecTV Stream are (“Choice” channel package or above) are once again the lone live-TV streaming services with any of the Bally Sports networks.

If the game is out of market, your options become a little bit more expansive. NBA League Pass carries every single out-of-market NBA game, and there are quite a few different ways you can get League Pass.

You can get it through the NBA website or app, but it’s also available as an add-on to most live-TV streaming services (with both DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, you can include it with your free trial), as well as on Amazon Prime Channels if you’re a Prime subscriber. No matter which of those you choose, you’ll get a free trial.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs Timberwolves Live Stream from Abroad

All of those streaming services will block you if they recognize you’re outside of the United States, but a virtual private network (VPN) is a good way to circumvent that issue.

A VPN hides your IP address and location, allowing you to connect to a digital server in another country and thus access content that is typically restricted to only that country.

There are plenty of good VPN’s out there–you can check out our guide to the best VPN services right now–but NordVPN would be our recommendation. It’s fast, reliable and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out risk-free even though there’s no typical free trial.

