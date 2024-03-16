 Skip to main content
Osasuna vs Real Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

With just 10 matches remaining in the season, Real Madrid look to maintain their lead atop the La Liga table when they take on 10th-place Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium today. These teams last met in October, with Jude Bellingham’s brace propelling Los Merengues to the 4-0 victory.

This one starts at 11:15 a.m. ET. If you live in the United States, it will stream exclusively in English on ESPN+, but if you don’t mind watching in Spanish, there are several other ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

While the English broadcast of the match is exclusively on ESPN+ (more on that below), the Spanish broadcast will be televised on ESPN Deportes. That gives us three different ways we can watch a live stream for free.

The Fubo “Latino” channel plan includes 65 live-TV channels, including ESPN Deportes. It normally costs $25 for your first month, but you can watch for free for seven days before you need to cancel or pay anything. That means you can easily watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid (and Monday’s Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match, which is also on ESPN Deportes) at no cost.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can also watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes via either YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Optimo Mas” plan or “Entertainment” plan plus “Espanol” add-on). YouTube TV is $35 per month, while DirecTV Stream will be at least $80 per month depending on the package, but both come with a free five-day trial.

Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on ESPN+

If you want free for a short period of time, go with any of the above three options. If you want cheap for a long period of time, go with ESPN+.

It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s only $11 per month and includes every single La Liga match in both English and Spanish. So, not only is the only place you can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in English, but it’s by far the cheapest long-term option if you plan on watching any more La Liga action–hello, El Clasico on April 21–throughout the rest of the season.

Of course, it’s not just La Liga. With ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch the Copa del Rey final on April 6, Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund (or any other Bundesliga match) on March 30, every FA Cup match from this weekend’s quarterfinals through the final in May, and so much more.

Whether you just want to watch today’s match, or you’re a diehard soccer fan who wants to watch as much as possible, or anywhere in between, ESPN+ is a a must-have.

Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN)–which provides you with online privacy and security–is good to have in the first place. But it’s also an important service if you ever want to watch a streaming service that is geo-blocked wherever you currently reside.

NordVPN is our top choice. It’s safe, fast and works with ESPN+, allowing you to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid even if you’re outside of the United States.

