Prime Target trailer: Leo Woodall is the world’s greatest mind in Apple TV+ thriller

Numbers are the greatest weapon in the trailer for Prime Target, a new Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller starring Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell.

Edward Brooks (Woodall) is a gifted mathematician searching for sequences in prime numbers. “What if numbers didn’t behave the way we assume?” Edward tells his professor (David Morrissey). What Edward doesn’t realize is that his work could be the foundation for a virtual key that opens every digital lock in the world. If this weapon gets into the wrong hands, it will lead to worldwide panic and chaos.

Because his knowledge is extremely valuable, Edward becomes the target of many nefarious organizations. Enter Taylah Sanders (Swindell), an NSA agent sent to protect Edward. As the duo works together, they soon uncover a conspiracy threatening the world’s future.

“I wanna fight back,” Edward tells Taylah, who says, “Let’s burn them all to hell.”

Prime Target’s ensemble includes Stephen Rea, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell.

Prime Target is created by Steve Thompson, who also serves as an executive producer with Ridley Scott, Ed Rubin, Beth Pattinson, Emma Broughton, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Marina Brackenbury, David W. Zuker, and Laura Hastings-Smith. Executive producer Brady Hood directs all eight episodes.

Prime Target is not the only high-profile Apple TV+ drama premiering in January. Severance returns for its hotly anticipated second season on January 17.

The first two episodes of Prime Target stream globally on January 22, 2025, on Apple TV+. One episode will be released weekly every Wednesday through March 5.