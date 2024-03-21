Rangers vs Bruins live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A critically important game in the battle for the East’s top seed, the New York Rangers head to TD Garden for a showdown against the Boston Bruins tonight.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised in local markets on NESN and MSG 2. If you don’t have cable or you live out of market and don’t have access to those channels, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Rangers vs Bruins Live Stream?

If the game is in your market, there are indeed some ways you can watch a live stream for free.

For fans in New York or any surrounding Rangers market, the game will be televised on MSG 2 (the Knicks vs Nuggets game, which starts at 9:00 p.m. ET, will be on the regular MSG channel). As such, you can watch a live stream via Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), which is the only live-TV streaming service that offers MSG 2. It comes with a seven-day free trial.

If you live in Boston or any surrounding Bruins market, the game will be televised on NESN, which is available on Fubo or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” or above channel plan). These are the only two streaming services with NESN, and both of them come with a free trial.

Watch Rangers vs Bruins on ESPN+

For anyone in the US, the only way to watch out-of-market, non-nationally televised games such as this one is on ESPN+. You can choose either the Rangers or the Bruins local broadcast when you watch.

There’s no ESPN+ free trial, but it’s only $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), and considering everything that’s included, that’s a pretty reasonable price-point.

Not only do you get daily NHL games (sometimes more than 10 in a single day), but you’ll also be able to watch many of the biggest college hockey games. For example, the Hockey East tournament semifinals (Friday) and championship (Saturday) will both be on ESPN+, and if things break correctly, that championship could very well be a gargantuan showdown between No. 1 Boston College and No. 2 Boston University. You’ll want ESPN+ for that game alone.

And if you’re looking for something other hockey, there’s dozens of other live sports and tons of on-demand content, including original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries and more.

Watch the Rangers vs Bruins Live Stream from Abroad

Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ will all block you if you try to watch the game from outside the US. However, a virtual private network (VPN) is a nice solution to that issue. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server in the US, making it seem as though you’re physically located there. That bypasses the geo-blocks and allows you to watch the game as normal.

If you need help choosing a VPN service, NordVPN is the way to go here. It’s safe, fast and works with all of those aforementioned streaming services, plus you can get your money back within 30 days of signing up if you’re on the fence about it.

