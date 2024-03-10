 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream: Can you watch for free?

La Liga leaders Real Madrid look to keep the pace atop the league when they host Celta Vigo today. Los Merengues have taken their foot off the pedal a bit with three draws in their last five league games, and they shouldn’t overlook a Celta Vigo side that looks determined to fight off relegation.

In the United States, the match (1:30 p.m. ET start time) will stream on ESPN+, which doesn’t come with a free trial, but there are actually several other ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Stream?

If you want to watch the match with an English broadcast, you’ll need to head to the next section for ESPN+. If you want to watch it in Spanish, it’s being televised on ESPN Deportes, which is available on a number of different live-TV streaming services.

The Fubo “Latino” channel plan includes ESPN Deportes and 60-plus other Spanish-language channels. Once you sign up, you can watch for free for seven days before you need to cancel or pay.

YouTube TV‘s “Spanish Plan” comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN Deportes. The free trial is normally five days (along with a 20-minute preview before needing to sign up), but the YouTube TV homepage is currently advertising three weeks free for new subscribers.

Finally, you can also watch a live stream via the DirecTV Stream “Optimo Mas” plan, or via the “Espanol” add-on to any of the other base plans. If you go with this option, make sure you add on the Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and MGM+ add-ons for maximum content. They can all be included with your free five-day trial, and they’re free for three months if you decide to keep this option long-term.

Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on ESPN+

As noted above, ESPN+ is the only way to watch this Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo–and all La Liga matches–in English (it also has it in Spanish).

It costs $11 per month (or $110 for the year), and there’s no free trial, but if you plan on watching more La Liga action (or Copa del Rey, or Bundesliga, or any number of other live sports) throughout the season, this will end up being by far the cheapest long-term way to do that.

Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Stream from Abroad

Whether you want to watch Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) if you’re trying to do it from outside of the United States. All of those streaming services are location-restricted, but VPN’s hide your IP address in order to bypass those geo-locks.

NordVPN is arguably the most reliable option (though you can check out our list of the best VPN services and best VPN deals). It’s fast, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee to minimize any risk, and it works with all of the aforementioned streaming services, making it the ideal choice for watching this game from abroad.

