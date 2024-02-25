Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream: Can you watch for free?

Still without a loss since September, La Liga leaders Real Madrid look to continue that momentum when they take on a Sevilla side currently in its best form of the season. Diego Alonso’s club has picked up points in four straight matches and recently took down fourth-place Atletico Madrid, so they should be able to give Real Madrid a good fight at the Santiago Bernabeu today.

If you live in the United States, the match starts today at 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream on ESPN+. But if you want to watch a free live stream, there are several ways you can do that, too.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Stream?

If you don’t have any qualms with watching the match in Spanish, there are actually three different ways you can watch a live stream for free.

In the United States, the match will be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, which is available on Fubo (“Latino” channel package), YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on). All three of those streaming services come with a free trial–Fubo’s lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will give you five days before needing to cancel or pay.

Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla on ESPN+

If you want to watch the match in English, or if you want an option that is much cheaper long-term than the aforementioned streaming services, then ESPN+ is your answer. Not only is ESPN+ the only way to watch every La Liga game in English (it has them in Spanish, too), but it also includes Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, FA Cup and other soccer from around the world. Throw in a bevy of other live sports and tons of on-demand content, and the $11 per month price-point is extremely reasonable. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for just $4 more, which gives you even more value.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live in English or Spanish on the ESPN website or ESPN app, which is available on your phone, tablet and most streaming devices.

Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber but you want to watch the match from outside of the country, you’ll need to try a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server somewhere else in the world (here, you would connect to a server in the US), allowing you to access content that would otherwise be geo-blocked. Some streaming sites have gotten better at recognizing and stopping VPN’s, but it’s still worth a shot here if you’re out of the country.

NordVPN is at the top of our list of the best VPN services. It’s safe, reliable and has thousands of servers, helping you to maintain fast streaming speeds. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work for you.

