SC Freiburg vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After an important win over RB Leipzig last weekend, Bayern Munich look to keep pace atop the Bundesliga when they take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion today. Bayern secured three points with a 3-0 result when these sides met in October, but Thomas Tuchel’s club has dropped three straight away matches, so this is anything but a guarantee.

If you live in the United States, you can watch the match–which starts at 2:30 p.m. ET–on ESPN+. There’s unfortunately no way to watch for free, but ESPN+ is a must-have streaming service for every soccer fan. Here’s everything you need to know and how exactly to watch SC Freiburg vs Bayern.

Watch SC Freiburg vs Bayern on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

There’s no way around it. If you live in the US and you want to watch SC Freiburg vs Bayern–or any other Bundesliga match–you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+. It’s $11 per month by itself, but if you want to tack on some added value, you can get it for a year for $110 (that gives you two free months), or you can get a special bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month.

Once you have ESPN+, you can watch a live stream of SC Freiburg vs Bayern on your computer via the ESPN website or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

After the match, there’s plenty of available content to make your $11 worth it. In terms of live sports, ESPN+ has every Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup and DFB-Pokal match, as well as other smaller leagues and more sports, such as NHL, UFC, boxing, college basketball, PGA Tour and cricket. For on-demand content, you can watch any 30-for-30 documentary, original shows and more.

Watch SC Freiburg vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to watch any ESPN+ content from outside of the United States, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN can hide your location and “trick” your computer into thinking you’re located somewhere, thus allowing you to access content that is normally location-restricted.

NordVPN is our recommendation. It comes with everything you need, it’s fast, it works on all streaming devices and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you decide you don’t want it. If you want some other options, we’ve compiled lists of both the best VPN services and the best VPN deals available right now.

