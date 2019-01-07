Digital Trends
Movies & TV

New Star Wars movies will not premiere on Disney’s upcoming streaming service

Chris Gates
By
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

It might look like Disney is positioning Disney+, its upcoming geek-friendly streaming service, as a one-stop spot for everything Star Wars, but if you’re eager to keep tabs on what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away you still need to make the occasional stop at your local box office. While Disney+ will be home to both live action and animated Star Wars television shows, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that original Star Wars feature films will only debut in theaters, not on the small screen.

“We wouldn’t make a Star Wars movie for this platform,” Iger said during an interview with Barron’s. “When everybody goes out on the weekend and you have a movie that opens up to $200 million, there’s a buzz that creates that enhances value. We like that.” Disney+ will be the landing spot for some original films, Iger said, but nothing with a budget in the $100 million-plus range, which seems to take feature-length Star Wars projects out of the running.

That’s not to say that future Star Wars movies, like The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s stand-alone trilogy, won’t make their way to Disney+ eventually, of course. They will simply appear on the streaming service once their theatrical runs are over.

Even so, it sounds like Disney+ will be a must-subscribe for Star Wars fans. Disney is prepping two separate live-action Star Wars shows for the service. The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal, will bridge the gap between the original Star Wars trilogy and The Force Awakens, while an untitled series based on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor will function as a Rogue One prequel. In addition, the fan-favorite animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return on Disney+ for a final 12-episode season.

It’s not just Star Wars that’s getting a bunch of Disney+ love, either. As previously reported, Disney+ will also host live-action miniseries featuring big-screen Marvel characters like Loki, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, and the Winter Soldier.

Disney+, The Mandalorian, and The Clone Wars revival are all scheduled to launch in late 2019, right around the time that Star Wars: Episode IX will hit theaters and cap off the Skywalker saga for good. That is a lot of Star Wars, so start planning your schedule now: There’s even more — much, much more — currently on the way.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
Up Next

Can Harley-Davidson's electric LiveWire convince hog riders to go green?
sphero unveils specdrums at ces 2019 spechr 8293
Emerging Tech

Sphero’s Specdrums let you drum up a symphony of sound with colors

At CES 2019, Sphero is trading in Star Wars robots for a set of wireless rings designed for more than just entertainment. With Specdrums, kids can create music using real-world objects or simple color combinations.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Audi Holoride experience
Cars

Audi’s VR-based in-car entertainment turns your car into a spaceship

Audi has teamed up with Disney to revolutionize in-car entertainment. It synced the forward, backward, and lateral movements of a car with a VR-based video to create an experience that's deeply immersive and highly engaging.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hubble Dark Matter
Emerging Tech

Dark matter heats up and moves around in dwarf galaxies during star formation

The exact nature of dark matter is one of the enduring questions of physics. Now a team from the University of Surrey, UK, have discovered that dark matter can be heated up and moved around due to star formation within galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

'Star Wars: Episode IX' brings in The Naked Chef for a cameo

Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing back Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams to direct and co-write Star Wars: Episode IX. Here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

We pick our favorite movies of 2018, Netflix goes Hollywood

This week on a very special Between the Streams episode, we discuss our favorite films of 2018, as well as the intriguing new films from Netflix -- Bandersnatch and Bird Box -- that seem to be changing the big-screen paradigm.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best comedies on netflix the little hours featured
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kailla Coomes
rookies guide to the nfl alexa skill usa sports tsi 11890080
News

First down. Field goal. What? New Alexa skill decodes football jargon for newbies

Just in time for the playoffs, The Rookie's Guide to the NFL Alexa skill promises to translate football commentators. The Rookie's Guide is a decoder for anyone who wants to learn more about the game.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Annihilation review
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu venture bros featured
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers mads mikkelsen arctic
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Arctic,’ ‘The Prodigy,’ ‘The Drone,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for Arctic, The Prodigy, and The Drone, among others.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream atlanta season 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Atlanta’ season 2, ‘Logan,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The second season of Atlanta, Logan, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
aquaman review 8
Business

‘Aquaman’ passes ‘Batman v Superman,’ becomes top movie in DC cinematic universe

Aquaman won the weekend box office for the third week in a row, and its worldwide earnings now make it the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. Pictures' DC Extended Universe, passing Batman v Superman.
Posted By Rick Marshall