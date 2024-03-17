Suns vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Phoenix Suns finish off their four-game road trip with a foray into Fiserv Forum to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks today.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. If you live in the US and want to watch, it’ll be televised on ABC, but there are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream if you don’t have cable or don’t have access to a TV.

The Best Way to Watch the Suns vs Bucks Live Stream

Sling TV doesn’t offer a live stream of ABC proper, but the “Sling Orange” channel package does include ESPN3, which will simulcast all NBA on ABC games. It also includes ESPN and TNT for the biggest NBA games each week, and it’s currently on sale for just $20 for your first month. Even after it goes up to the regular price of $40 per month after that, it is still far cheaper than any other streaming service with these channels.

There’s no Sling free trial, so you won’t be able to watch this one for nothing (you can check out the next section for some of those options), but it’s still probably the best value in streaming if you plan on watching more NBA over the next couple of months.

Is There a Free Suns vs Bucks Live Stream?

If you want to watch a free live stream of the Suns vs Bucks, you can do exactly that with a subscription to Fubo, which offers a free seven-day trial. If you sign up for the “Pro” channel package, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 180-plus other TV channels, and if you cancel within seven days, you won’t have to pay anything.

YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are also good options. Their free trials are only five days long, but they will both work perfectly fine if you simply want to watch tonight’s game at no cost.

How to Watch the Suns vs Bucks Live Stream from Abroad

All of the above-mentioned streaming services are US-only, but there is a way to access them from outside the country. A virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address/location and creates a digital connection between your computer and a remote server in a different country (in this case, the US), allowing you to sidestep location-restrictions and access content as if you were in that country.

NordVPN is the way to go if you’re in the market for a VPN. It’s safe, fast and has over 2,000 servers located in the United States alone (and over 6,000 worldwide). It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so even though there’s no free trial, you can still try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations