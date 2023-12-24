 Skip to main content
Texans vs Browns Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

Peyton Hillis of the Cleveland Browns.
It’s Christmas Eve today and, amid all of the excitement, it turns out there is an exciting football game on today. It is the Texans vs Browns live stream, featuring the two team who are both doing well — winning more than losing at least — this season. It’s going to create some fun tension, but it is at 1:00 p.m. ET, which is not exactly the best time for a live stream on Christmas Eve. But don’t worry, we’ve found the live streaming services where you can watch the game. In fact, there’s even a chance you can watch Texans vs Browns for free if you qualify for a free trial. See the details below.

The best way to watch Texans vs Browns

World Series on FuboTV.
.

If you need an all-encompassing live streaming sports service to watch the Texans vs Browns game on, you should check out Fubo TV. It’s a robust service and has way more than the NFL; NBA fans that want the NBA League Pass and baseball fans that want MLB Big Innings can get both of these programs via Fubo TV, for example. But what about when it matters, today at 1 PM? There’s a huge chance your game viewing time will be disrupted today, that’s how holidays work, so we think you’ll be able to utilize the cloud storage (you get up to 1,000 hours total) given to you by the service effectively. So, if there are last minute guests coming — and, therefore, last minute shopping to be done — you can stop the game and take care of business and resume when you get back. Another great thing is that subscriptions can be cancelled at any time, which is especially nice since all subscriptions are being offered for $20 off for the first month right now. That means you can get a month of their Premier plan, which includes Showtime, for just $75 or their lower-tiered plans for $55 or $65 this month. Tap the button below to check out current offers.

Is there a free Texans vs Browns live stream?

What if you want to watch the game absolutely free? That’s possible, too, also via Fubo TV. The only catch is that you have to be a completely new member. You can’t do this year after year. But, if you’ve never tried Fubo TV now is the best time to get the Fubo TV free trial. It lasts up to one week and gets you all of the great features outline above. Tap the button below to get started.

Other ways to watch the Texans vs Browns live stream

Are you completely out of luck if you don’t like Fubo TV or have already used up your free trial? No, not at all. We’ve scouted the net and found these Fubo TV alternatives for the game:

How to watch the Texans vs Browns live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A lot of people travel this time of the year. Sometimes abroad. If you’re a fan of the Texans, for instance, it’s really easy to find yourself on a vacation in Mexico this time of the year. If you don’t have one of the best VPNs, however, your devices will know that you’re abroad. That could mean that your planned upon broadcast could start with “Hola” or it could even mean that it won’t be available at all. However, with a great VPN like Nord VPN, you can set your device to act as if it is from anywhere, including your Houston home. That will allow you to watch the Texans vs Browns game on any of the above live streaming services without a hitch. And the best part is the Nord VPN is now offering a 30-day free trial. Just tap the button below and sign up to get started.

