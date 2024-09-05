The best movie and show trailers of the week of September 5

The week may not be over yet, but there have already been some great movie and TV show trailers to get us excited about what’s coming up this year and next. It’s also reassuring to know that over a month after Comic-Con, there are still some surprises waiting for us, including the upcoming Alien TV series and a Minecraft adaptation that looks incredibly bizarre.

These are the best movie and show trailers for the week of September 5, 2024.

Alien: Earth

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” The Alien franchise has gotten 45 years out of that catchphrase. But rest assured, there will be plenty of screaming when the Xenomorphs show up on our world in Alien: Earth.

This teaser for FX’s upcoming TV series was played in select theaters with Alien: Romulus. The clip really doesn’t reveal much at all, but we have faith in the creative vision of Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, who is bringing this show to life next year.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser | Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant | FX

Arcane

League of Legend‘s Arcane animated series ranks among the best shows on Netflix. Imagine a series with Pixar-quality animation and mature storytelling, and you’ll understand why fans are so excited for the second and final season of Arcane.

Story details are light for the second season so far, but it looks like the estranged sisters Vi and Jinx are on opposite sides of a war. There may not be a winner in this battle after all.

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

A Minecraft Movie

Bringing Minecraft to the big screen in animation probably would have been easier. However, A Minecraft Movie is going the live-action route as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Natalie (Wednesday‘s Emma Myers), Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen) find themselves stuck in Minecraft‘s Overworld.

Jack Black also stars in the film as Steve, a man who knows all the ins and outs of the Overworld. We’re cautiously intrigued to see where this goes.

Grotesquerie

Kansas City Chiefs player — and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — Travis Kelce sure looks like he’s preparing for a life beyond football by taking an acting role in Grotesquerie, the latest horror series from Ryan Murphy. But he’s not the focus of this series. Instead, the story follows two women: Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) and Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond).

Lois is haunted by a series of murders that have her drowning in a sea of despair and alcohol. By contrast, Sister Megan seems almost aroused by the peak at something unspeakably evil. We’re not entirely sure where this show is going, but it’s only a few weeks away from its premiere on September 25 on FX before it heads to Hulu the next day.