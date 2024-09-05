 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

The best movie and show trailers of the week of September 5

By
A girl in a hood stands and points a gun.
Netflix

The week may not be over yet, but there have already been some great movie and TV show trailers to get us excited about what’s coming up this year and next. It’s also reassuring to know that over a month after Comic-Con, there are still some surprises waiting for us, including the upcoming Alien TV series and a Minecraft adaptation that looks incredibly bizarre.

These are the best movie and show trailers for the week of September 5, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Alien: Earth

A Xenomorph stares at Earth in Alien: Earth.
FX/Hulu

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” The Alien franchise has gotten 45 years out of that catchphrase. But rest assured, there will be plenty of screaming when the Xenomorphs show up on our world in Alien: Earth.

This teaser for FX’s upcoming TV series was played in select theaters with Alien: Romulus. The clip really doesn’t reveal much at all, but we have faith in the creative vision of Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley, who is bringing this show to life next year.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser | Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant | FX

Arcane

Jinx receives a hero's welcome in Arcane season 2.
Netflix

League of Legend‘s Arcane animated series ranks among the best shows on Netflix. Imagine a series with Pixar-quality animation and mature storytelling, and you’ll understand why fans are so excited for the second and final season of Arcane.

Story details are light for the second season so far, but it looks like the estranged sisters Vi and Jinx are on opposite sides of a war. There may not be a winner in this battle after all.

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

A Minecraft Movie

The cast of A Minecraft Movie.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Bringing Minecraft to the big screen in animation probably would have been easier. However, A Minecraft Movie is going the live-action route as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Natalie (Wednesday‘s Emma Myers), Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen) find themselves stuck in Minecraft‘s Overworld.

Jack Black also stars in the film as Steve, a man who knows all the ins and outs of the Overworld. We’re cautiously intrigued to see where this goes.

Grotesquerie

Travis Kelce in Grotesquerie.
FX

Kansas City Chiefs player — and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — Travis Kelce sure looks like he’s preparing for a life beyond football by taking an acting role in Grotesquerie, the latest horror series from Ryan Murphy. But he’s not the focus of this series. Instead, the story follows two women: Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) and Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond).

Lois is haunted by a series of murders that have her drowning in a sea of despair and alcohol. By contrast, Sister Megan seems almost aroused by the peak at something unspeakably evil. We’re not entirely sure where this show is going, but it’s only a few weeks away from its premiere on September 25 on FX before it heads to Hulu the next day.

Grotesquerie | Official Trailer | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce

Editors’ Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 great underrated movies to stream on Labor Day
Sam Neill and Julian Dennison in Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Labor Day is designed to be a reprieve that all of us do to make the world go round. On top of that, it's also the unofficial start of fall, which means that there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. If you're looking to relax with a movie but want something you haven't necessarily heard of before, we've got you covered.

We've pulled together a list of five pretty underrated movies worth streaming this Labor Day. Some of them are about labor in one way or another, but if you're just looking for riveting, interesting movies of all kinds, then this list should have something for you.
Emily the Criminal (2022)
Emily The Criminal | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 12

Read more
5 great Netflix movies to watch on Labor Day
A soldier runs through a battlefield in "Hacksaw Ridge."

Take time this Labor Day weekend to relax and catch up on some movies on Netflix. Several new Netflix originals, like Terminator Zero and Kaos, have been released this past week. In the film section, The Union, a spy comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, and Migration, an animated adventure from Illumination, are two of the most popular movies on Netflix.

Speaking of movies, Netflix's film vault is unprecedented, with hundreds of choices within each genre. Do you need a movie to watch this Labor Day weekend? Well, you've come to the right place. Our five picks include a scandalous sports documentary, a coming-of-age tale set at a high school party, and a cute romance.

Read more
5 great war movies to watch on Labor Day
Dar Salim and Jake Gyllenhaal sit in a military Humvee together in The Covenant.

Labor Day is a holiday dedicated to the workforce. The first Monday of September honors the labor movement that helped shape the United States, and the workers who represent the backbone of the country. Hopefully, Labor Day is a day off from work, providing much-needed rest and relaxation on the unofficial last day of summer.

Soldiers comprise some of the most admirable and well-respected laborers in America. War films also happen to be one of Hollywood's most popular genres. A great war film, like Saving Private Ryan and Apocalypse Now, can leave an important legacy on the American public. If American soldiers are on your mind, watch these five movies for Labor Day weekend, including an epic Western, an underrated action gem, and a colossal showdown between two of the greatest actors ever.

Read more